Manoj Tiwary withdraws decision to retire from all forms of cricket

India and Bengal batter Manoj Tiwary withdrew his decision to retire from all forms of cricket on Tuesday after announcing his retirement on Thursday last week.

Published : Aug 08, 2023 18:30 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Tiwary has scored over 9,000 runs at an average of 48-plus in First-Class cricket.
FILE PHOTO: Tiwary has scored over 9,000 runs at an average of 48-plus in First-Class cricket. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Tiwary has scored over 9,000 runs at an average of 48-plus in First-Class cricket. | Photo Credit: PTI

India and Bengal batter Manoj Tiwary withdrew his decision to retire from all forms of cricket on Tuesday after announcing his retirement on Thursday last week.

Tiwary last played for India in 2015, when a second-string side toured Zimbabwe for an ODI series, scoring 34 runs in three ODIs.

Before that, Tiwary was given a short run in the India squad during the 2011–12 season, when he made his highest score of 104 not out against West Indies in Chennai before being dropped soon after. He played 12 ODIs and three T20Is - between 2008 and 2015 - and was part of the India squad for the 2012 T20 World Cup, but didn’t get a game.

Tiwary, however, continued to have a flourishing First-Class career with the Bengal side. He has scored over 9,000 runs at an average of 48-plus, with 29 hundreds and 45 fifties and a highest score of an unbeaten 303.

Tiwary also played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Rising Pune Supergiant, Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) and Punjab Kings in the IPL (Indian Premier League).

Tiwary is currently West Bengal’s Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

