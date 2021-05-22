Azharuddin questions Shivlal's eligibility to attend BCCI SGM

After the Hyderabad Cricket Association secretary, R. Vijayanand, wrote to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stating that former India spinner N. Shivlal Yadav will represent the state unit in the BCCI Special General Meeting on May 29, the HCA chief Mohammad Azharuddin has questioned the move.

In a letter to the secretaries of the HCA affiliated clubs - a copy of which is marked to the BCCI - Azharuddin questioned whether Yadav is qualified under 6 (5) (f) of the constitution, which states that a person shall be disqualified from being a representative to the BCCI if he\she has been an office-bearer of a State Association or the BCCI for a cumulative period of nine years.

According to Azharuddin, Yadav has served as an office-bearer of HCA for 18 years.

“It is time for you all to wake up, step up and voice heard and say ‘no further and no more,” Azharuddin wrote to the clubs.

“Another comedy show is unravelled by the Secretary R. Vijayanand in this regard,” he said.

“Is this not a reflection of the quality of cricket administrators of Hyderabad who are part of the bull-dozing brigade,” Azhar questioned in the letter.

“Further, they are firing on the shoulders of a senior cricketer and administrator. I feel there are a lot more talented and honest people amongst you who can take on the leadership roles and do better than the understanding of the Constitution,” he said.