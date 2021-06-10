MCA apex council to discuss Ankeet Chavan’s letter

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) apex council, on Friday, is set to discuss Ankeet Chavan's letter, following the left-arm spinner having served his suspension in the 2013 IPL corruption scandal.

Chavan was, in September 2013, handed a life ban along with S. Sreesanth and Ajit Chandila for after being arrested by Delhi Police while representing Rajasthan Royals. Last month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI’s) Ombudsman had granted relief to him, reducing the quantum of his punishment to seven years.

Awaits clearance

Since the suspension period is over, Chavan is awaiting a formal clearance from the BCCI to resume competitive cricket. Chavan has requested the MCA to forward his request to the BCCI for facilitating his return to the field.

When he was embroiled in the episode, Chavan had emerged as Mumbai’s key spinner. The lanky left-arm spinner has been a part of three Ranji Trophy triumps.

Besides Chavan’s request, the apex council is also set to discuss renewal of the contract of its two main curators — Ramesh Mhamunkar and Madhukar Botle — which expired on April 30. Besides, the apex council agenda has also listed finalisation of the eligibility criteria of women cricketers for membership at its facilities at Bandra Kurla Complex and Kandivali.

To submit reply next week

Meanwhile, after hearing the petitions about alleged unconstitutional dissolution of the Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) and alleged misconduct in allotting maintenance contract, the Bombay High Court, on Friday, has asked the MCA to submit a reply by June 17.

Former MCA president Ravi Savant (CIC dissolution) and former managing committee member Ravi Mandrekar (maintenance contracts) had moved court last week for the two issues. After seeking MCA’s reply, Justice Suresh Gupte and Justice Makarand Karnik have listed the matters for June 19.

While denying interim relief to the petitioners on granting a stay on the functioning of the reconstituted CIC, the high court noted that it has the right to reverse the decisions, if required.

After appointing Amol Muzumdar as Mumbai’s head coach, the CIC, headed by Jatin Paranjape, is scheduled to conduct interviews for selection committee aspirants next week.