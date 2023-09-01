Tamil Nadu’s M Ashwin to play for Chandigarh in upcoming domestic season

Tamil Nadu leg-spinner M. Ashwin has decided to switch teams and will play for Chandigarh in the upcoming domestic season (2023-24).

Primarily seen as a white-ball bowler, the 32-year-old leg-spinner is the leading wicket-taker for Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament with 55 wickets from 50 matches (ER: 6.75).

However, with TN having a solid spin attack led by left-arm spinners R. Sai Kishore and M. Siddharth, Ashwin has not been a regular in TN colours in the last few seasons. He played only three matches in last year’s Mushtaq Ali.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ashwin said, “The reason for the move is that I want to play all three formats. I want to concentrate on my white ball game and need more matches under my belt to be in the best rhythm possible heading into the IPL.”

“I have been with the TNCA set-up since I was 12 and owe a lot to them. So now is a good time for a new challenge. Chandigarh has a very good white-ball team, and I feel I can add value to them as they don’t have a leg-spinner,” he added.

The leggie made headlines when Rising Pune Supergiant shelled out Rs 4.5 crores for him ahead of the 2016 edition of the IPL. Since then, Ashwin has been regularly part of IPL and has been part of five other sides. Last year, the Rajasthan Royals picked him at his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Buchi Babu semifinals

Meanwhile, the TNCA XI will take on MPCA in the semifinals of the Buchi Babu tournament starting on Saturday at the NPR College grounds in Dindigul. TNCA has rung in five changes, with R. Sai Kishore, Washington Sundar, Tushar Raheja, A. Badrinath and G. Govind joining the squad. Delhi takes on Chhattisgarh at the Salem Cricket Foundation ground in the other semifinal.