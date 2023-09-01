MagazineBuy Print

Tamil Nadu’s M Ashwin to play for Chandigarh in upcoming domestic season

Primarily seen as a white-ball bowler, the 32-year-old leg-spinner is the leading wicket-taker for Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament with 55 wickets from 50 matches (ER: 6.75). 

Published : Sep 01, 2023 21:35 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
FILE PHOTO: Murugan Ashwin in action.
FILE PHOTO: Murugan Ashwin in action. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Murugan Ashwin in action. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

Tamil Nadu leg-spinner M. Ashwin has decided to switch teams and will play for Chandigarh in the upcoming domestic season (2023-24).

Primarily seen as a white-ball bowler, the 32-year-old leg-spinner is the leading wicket-taker for Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament with 55 wickets from 50 matches (ER: 6.75). 

However, with TN having a solid spin attack led by left-arm spinners R. Sai Kishore and M. Siddharth, Ashwin has not been a regular in TN colours in the last few seasons. He played only three matches in last year’s Mushtaq Ali.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ashwin said, “The reason for the move is that I want to play all three formats. I want to concentrate on my white ball game and need more matches under my belt to be in the best rhythm possible heading into the IPL.”

Also read | Karun Nair parts ways with Karnataka, joins Vidarbha for 2023-24 domestic season

“I have been with the TNCA set-up since I was 12 and owe a lot to them. So now is a good time for a new challenge. Chandigarh has a very good white-ball team, and I feel I can add value to them as they don’t have a leg-spinner,” he added.

The leggie made headlines when Rising Pune Supergiant shelled out Rs 4.5 crores for him ahead of the 2016 edition of the IPL. Since then, Ashwin has been regularly part of IPL and has been part of five other sides. Last year, the Rajasthan Royals picked him at his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Buchi Babu semifinals 

Meanwhile, the TNCA XI will take on MPCA in the semifinals of the Buchi Babu tournament starting on Saturday at the NPR College grounds in Dindigul. TNCA has rung in five changes, with R. Sai Kishore, Washington Sundar, Tushar Raheja, A. Badrinath and G. Govind joining the squad. Delhi takes on Chhattisgarh at the Salem Cricket Foundation ground in the other semifinal.

Murugan Ashwin

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
