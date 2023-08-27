Karun Nair parts ways with Karnataka, joins Vidarbha for 2023-24 domestic season

Karnataka batter Karun Nair on Sunday announced that he will represent Vidarbha in the 2023-24 domestic season.

Nair announced his decision to join the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) through Instagram.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt gratitude for the incredible journey I’ve had with the Karnataka State Cricket Association over the last two decades. From the very start of my cricketing career, KSCA has been a guiding light, offering unwavering support that helped shape me into the player I am today.

“As I embark on a new chapter with the Vidarbha Cricket Association, I carry with me the cherished memories, friendships, and skills I’ve gained during my time with KSCA. Thank you for being an integral part of my cricketing journey. Now onto the next exciting adventure!” Nair wrote in his post.

The 31-year-old made his First Class debut with Karnataka in 2013 and amassed 3779 runs from 87 innings, with 11 centuries and 16 fifties in the format for the state. Nair was part of Karnataka’s last two Ranji Trophy triumphs and slammed a record-breaking 328 in the 2014-15 final against Tamil Nadu.

Nair made his Test debut in 2016 against England and became just the second Indian after Virender Sehwag to slam a triple century in the third match of his career, scoring an unbeaten 303 in Chennai. Nair would also be part of India’s 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad and featured in his last Test match against Australia in Dharamsala.

Nair last featured in an FC match for Karnataka in 2022 and has not played domestic List A cricket since 2021.