MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Virat Kohli is perfect for No. 4 spot: AB de Villiers

India has struggled to find a suitable No.4 ever since Yuvraj Singh retired from cricket. With the 50-over World Cup less than two months away, there has been a lot of discussion about who will bat at the spot.

Published : Aug 26, 2023 12:34 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.
FILE PHOTO: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. | Photo Credit: PTI

Virat Kohli would be the perfect answer for India’s No. 4 conundrum at the World Cup as he can put the innings together and play any kind of role in the middle order, feels South Africa great AB de Villiers.

India has struggled to find a suitable No.4 ever since Yuvraj Singh retired from cricket. With the 50-over World Cup less than two months away, there has been a lot of discussion about who will bat at the spot.

“We’re still talking about who will be the No. 4 batter for India. I’ve heard some rumours about Virat possibly taking up that position. I would be a big supporter of that,” de Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

“I think Virat is perfect for No. 4. He can put the innings together, and play any kind of role in that middle order. I don’t know if he would like to do that.

ALSO READ | ODI World Cup 2023 door not closed on Brook, says England captain Buttler

“We know he loves his No. 3 position; he’s scored all his runs there, but at the end of the day, if the team needs you to do something, play a certain role, you have got to put your hand up and got for it,” de Villiers added.

While Kohli prefers to bat one down, he has a decent record coming in at No. 4.

In 39 innings, he has scored 1,767 runs at an average of 55.21 and a strike rate of 90.66.

However, it has been over three years since Kohli batted in the No. 4 position in January 2020 when he played against Australia in Mumbai.

Both Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have recovered from their injuries and are a part of the 17-member Asia Cup squad.

ALSO READ | BCCI president Binny, VP Shukla to attend Asia Cup fixture in Lahore

Iyer has done 20 matches at No. 4, scoring 805 runs at 47.35 with two centuries and five fifties. He is most likely to reclaim the spot.

Earlier this week, skipper Rohit Sharma stressed the need to have flexibility in the batting order.

Disappointed to see Chahal being dropped 

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal failed to make the India squad for the Asia Cup as the selectors gave preference to wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and spin all-rounder Axar Patel.

“Chahal has been dropped, selectors making their intentions clear who they will be picking. It’s a bit of disappointing drop for me, Yuzi is always very handy and it’s great to have the leg-spinning option in your team. We know how skilful he is,” de Villiers said.

Related Topics

Virat Kohli /

AB de Villiers /

World Cup /

Yuvraj Singh /

Shreyas Iyer /

KL Rahul /

Yuzvendra Chahal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Virat Kohli is perfect for No. 4 spot: AB de Villiers
    PTI
  2. ODI World Cup 2023 door not closed on Brook, says England captain Buttler
    Reuters
  3. HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, BWF World Championships 2023 semifinal: Head-to head, when and where to watch, Live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Medvedev: Great for tennis to have Djokovic and Alcaraz playing each other now
    Reuters
  5. No space for failure in transfer market for Liverpool: Klopp
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Virat Kohli is perfect for No. 4 spot: AB de Villiers
    PTI
  2. ODI World Cup 2023 door not closed on Brook, says England captain Buttler
    Reuters
  3. BCCI president Binny, VP Shukla to attend Asia Cup fixture in Lahore
    Shayan Acharya
  4. WATCH: India begins preparatory camp for Asia Cup 2023
    N. Sudarshan
  5. Cricket World Cup 2023: ICC curator visits Chepauk for pitch, outfield inspection
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Virat Kohli is perfect for No. 4 spot: AB de Villiers
    PTI
  2. ODI World Cup 2023 door not closed on Brook, says England captain Buttler
    Reuters
  3. HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, BWF World Championships 2023 semifinal: Head-to head, when and where to watch, Live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Medvedev: Great for tennis to have Djokovic and Alcaraz playing each other now
    Reuters
  5. No space for failure in transfer market for Liverpool: Klopp
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment