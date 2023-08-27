MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Afghanistan clean sweep will give Pakistan momentum going into Asia Cup: Babar Azam

On Saturday, Pakistan triumphed over Afghanistan by 59 runs in the third and final ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Published : Aug 27, 2023 15:00 IST , Colombo - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Pakistan came up with a terrific performance against Afghanistan, clean sweeping the latter 3-0 in the just-concluded ODI series.
Pakistan came up with a terrific performance against Afghanistan, clean sweeping the latter 3-0 in the just-concluded ODI series. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Pakistan came up with a terrific performance against Afghanistan, clean sweeping the latter 3-0 in the just-concluded ODI series. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam believes the recent thumping 3-0 ODI series win over Afghanistan will “inspire” his side and provide much-needed momentum heading into the Asia Cup, starting Wednesday.

The Asia Cup is set to be hosted in a hybrid model by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 till September 17.

Pakistan came up with a terrific performance against Afghanistan, clean sweeping the latter 3-0 in the just-concluded ODI series just before the continental showpiece.

On Saturday, Pakistan triumphed over Afghanistan by 59 runs in the third and final ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium here.

“We are thrilled heading into the Asia Cup. How we have won the (ODI) series against Afghanistan will be an inspiration for us in the tournament,” Azam was quoted as saying by PCB.

“It was never easy against Afghanistan as most people would have thought. Everyone knows how terrific they are on spin-friendly conditions.

ALSO READ
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan adds Saud Shakeel to squad

“The momentum from this series will give us confidence during the Asia Cup. We hope to produce good cricket for our fans,” he added.

The series sweep has allowed Pakistan to leapfrog Australia and reach the summit of the ICC ODI team rankings.

Azam credited the achievement to team effort.

“When you attain the No. 1 spot, you get a lot of satisfaction. It is all due to the efforts of the entire squad along with the support staff,” he said.

“We had been at the top of the ODI rankings earlier. But, we came back down to No. 2 after losing a fixture,” he signed off.

Related stories

Related Topics

Pakistan vs Afghanistan /

Babar Azam /

Asia Cup /

Asia Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Afghanistan clean sweep will give Pakistan momentum going into Asia Cup: Babar Azam
    PTI
  2. Durand Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan Super Giant eyes semifinal spot against Mumbai City FC
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, August 27
    Team Sportstar
  4. India has entered golden era of chess, will have 100 GMs soon, says AICF chief Sanjay Kapoor
    PTI
  5. US Open 2023, Day 1 Order of Play: Swiatek, Djokovic in action on opening day
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Afghanistan clean sweep will give Pakistan momentum going into Asia Cup: Babar Azam
    PTI
  2. Pakistan beats Afghanistan by 59 runs to confirm series sweep
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pakistan claims top spot in ODI rankings ahead of Asia Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan adds Saud Shakeel to squad
    Team Sportstar
  5. IBSA World Games: Indian women’s visually challenged cricket team wins gold
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Afghanistan clean sweep will give Pakistan momentum going into Asia Cup: Babar Azam
    PTI
  2. Durand Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan Super Giant eyes semifinal spot against Mumbai City FC
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, August 27
    Team Sportstar
  4. India has entered golden era of chess, will have 100 GMs soon, says AICF chief Sanjay Kapoor
    PTI
  5. US Open 2023, Day 1 Order of Play: Swiatek, Djokovic in action on opening day
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment