MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

England picks Jordan to replace injured Tongue for T20 series against New Zealand

Jordan replaced Worcestershire pace bowler Josh Tongue, who has been ruled out because of injury, the ECB said Saturday.

Published : Aug 26, 2023 17:28 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AP
The 34-year-old Jordan is England’s highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket.
The 34-year-old Jordan is England’s highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

The 34-year-old Jordan is England’s highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Surrey all-rounder Chris Jordan has been called into the England squad for the upcoming Twenty20 series against New Zealand.

Jordan replaced Worcestershire pace bowler Josh Tongue, who has been ruled out because of injury, the ECB said Saturday.

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023 door not closed on Brook, says England captain Buttler

The 34-year-old Jordan is England’s highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket.

The four-match series begins at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday, followed by games at Old Trafford, Edgbaston and Trent Bridge.

Related Topics

Chris Jordan /

Josh Tongue /

England /

New Zealand

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England picks Jordan to replace injured Tongue for T20 series against New Zealand
    AP
  2. Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh in Kolkata Asian Games camp from Aug 30
    PTI
  3. Grand Prix Badminton League put off indefinitely
    Team Sportstar
  4. HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Score, BWF World Championships: Prannoy confirms medal after win against Axelsen - Semifinal updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFG vs PAK Live Score, 3rd ODI: Babar Azam, Rizwan take Pakistan past 100-run mark
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. England picks Jordan to replace injured Tongue for T20 series against New Zealand
    AP
  2. Paine hits out at Stokes for coming out of ODI retirement to play in World Cup
    PTI
  3. Afghanistan and Pakistan to play three ODIs in Sri Lanka
    AFP
  4. Ashes 2023: Sensational Crawley ton gives England hope of levelling series
    Reuters
  5. Ashes 2023, 4th Test: Australia tailenders frustrate England to leave host short of time
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England picks Jordan to replace injured Tongue for T20 series against New Zealand
    AP
  2. Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh in Kolkata Asian Games camp from Aug 30
    PTI
  3. Grand Prix Badminton League put off indefinitely
    Team Sportstar
  4. HS Prannoy vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn Live Score, BWF World Championships: Prannoy confirms medal after win against Axelsen - Semifinal updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFG vs PAK Live Score, 3rd ODI: Babar Azam, Rizwan take Pakistan past 100-run mark
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment