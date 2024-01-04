MagazineBuy Print

New Zealand ready to welcome second-string South Africa

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has named seven uncapped players, including stop-gap captain Neil Brand, in their squad to ensure their top players are available for a domestic T20 league, seen as vital for its financial health.

Published : Jan 04, 2024 17:38 IST , AUCKLAND - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand’s players in action.
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand’s players in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
FILE PHOTO: New Zealand’s players in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

New Zealand Cricket will roll out the red carpet for South Africa for a two-Test series next month, the NZC said on Thursday, as debate rages around the quality of the second-string Proteas squad picked for the matches.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has named seven uncapped players, including stop-gap captain Neil Brand, in their squad to ensure their top players are available for a domestic T20 league, seen as vital for its financial health, beginning on January 10.

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh has slammed the CSA for showing “a lack of respect for New Zealand cricket” by prioritising a T20 league, citing it as an example of the threat test cricket faces from the mushrooming T20 competitions.

“Our position is that we’re looking forward to welcoming and hosting the South African test squad,” Richard Boock, NZC’s manager of public affairs, told  Reuters.

“The series represents a key part of the New Zealand home summer and our focus is on ensuring the Blackcaps are well prepared for an important World Test Championship contest.”

The CSA has said it considers Test cricket as the pinnacle of the game but could not find another window for the second edition of the SA20.

“CSA remains fully committed to international cricket and to strengthening the SA20, a tournament that was initiated by us to help grow and sustain the game,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
