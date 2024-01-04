MagazineBuy Print

Ravi Bishnoi keen to break limited-over specialist tag with success in Ranji Trophy

After a player-of-the-series performance against Australia in the T20Is, Bishnoi gears up to play only his second First-Class game when Gujarat faces Tamil Nadu.

Published : Jan 04, 2024 17:01 IST , Valsad - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
FILE PHOTO: Indian bowler Ravi Bishnoi celebrates the wicket of Australian batter Aaron Hardie, during the India vs Australia 5th T20 match, at M Chinnaswamy stadium (KSCA), in Bengaluru on December 03, 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Indian bowler Ravi Bishnoi celebrates the wicket of Australian batter Aaron Hardie, during the India vs Australia 5th T20 match, at M Chinnaswamy stadium (KSCA), in Bengaluru on December 03, 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian bowler Ravi Bishnoi celebrates the wicket of Australian batter Aaron Hardie, during the India vs Australia 5th T20 match, at M Chinnaswamy stadium (KSCA), in Bengaluru on December 03, 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu

Ravi Bishnoi made his international debut in 2022, and within two years, the leg spinner’s graph quickly rose as he became the top-ranked bowler in T20 internationals last month. In 21 T20I matches, Bishnoi has 34 wickets at an average of 17.38 and a commendable economy rate of 7.14.

The youngster has pipped Yuzvendra Chahal as the lead leg-spinner in the shortest format and recently impressed with a player-of-the-series performance against Australia, making him a favourite for a T20 World Cup berth later this year in the West Indies and USA.

READ | Sportstar Aces 2024, Popular Choice Awards: Virat Kohli nominated for ‘Sportstar of the Year (Male)‘ award

Though seen as a white-ball bowler, Bishnoi is now looking to break out of the mould as he gets ready to play only his second First-Class game to help Gujarat start its campaign strongly against Tamil Nadu here on Friday. His Ranji Trophy debut came for Rajasthan in 2022 against Puducherry, where he took two wickets before he switched sides this year. 

“I am really excited to play and give my 100%. Every cricketer wants to play red-ball cricket, and I am looking forward to helping my team to win,” said Bishnoi to Sportstar on the eve of the game.

“A lot of patience is required in this format, where you must bowl continuously and (keep hitting) in one place. You also have to be able to bowl long spells compared to one or two spells in white-ball cricket. The format also offers the time and overs to try new things, which will also help in my white-ball cricket,” he added.

On becoming the top-ranked bowler, the 23-year-old said, “It gives good motivation to you and shows that hard work does pay off. At the same time, more than the rankings, the result for the team matters the most, and I look at whether my figures helped the team win.” 

While he has found success in the shorter formats with a very effective googly, there have been question marks about his leg-breaks, which Bishnoi said he is working on.

“I have improved my lengths in the last two years. I know many people talk about it (leg-spin), which I respect, though I am not bothered about it (criticism). I am working on my leg-breaks, and hopefully, you will see some good things,” explained Bishnoi.

