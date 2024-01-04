MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ICC amends stumping, concussion substitute rules

The substitute player will not be permitted to bowl if the replaced player was suspended from bowling at the time of the concussion.

Published : Jan 04, 2024 12:44 IST , DUBAI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The ICC has amended the stumping and concussion substitute rules.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The ICC has amended the stumping and concussion substitute rules. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The ICC has amended the stumping and concussion substitute rules. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has effected a notable change in playing conditions, as per which the umpires henceforth will only assess the side-on replays for stumping without considering the caught-behind scenario during the Decision Review System (DRS) referrals.

The modification has come into effect on December 12, 2023 and accordingly if a team wants to refer to caught-behind in the process of a stumping, it will now have to exercise a DRS option for the caught-behind appeal separately.

In the series against India early last year, Australian wicketkeeper, Alex Carey widely used review for caught-behind after a stumping without exhausting the team’s DRS option.

READ | Gavaskar: India must play more first-class matches in preparation for overseas series

Now, the appeal for stumping will only display images from the side-on camera and the umpires will only consider them as they will not inspect for a snick.

“The change confines a stumping review to only check for stumped, therefore preventing the fielding team a free review for other modes of dismissal (i.e, caught behind) without choosing a player review,” read ICC’s new amendment.

The ICC has also brought in more clarity in concussion replacement rule. Now, the substitute player will not be permitted to bowl if the replaced player was suspended from bowling at the time of the concussion.

Similarly, the global governing body also has limited to four minutes the time set for on field injury assessment and treatment.

Along with these ICC rule changes, the BCCI has also decided to continue the ‘Dead Ball’ and two bouncers per over rules that it implemented during last year’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy in the Ranji Trophy beginning on Friday.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC /

International Cricket Council /

Alex Carey /

DRS

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC amends stumping, concussion substitute rules
    PTI
  2. AUS vs PAK: Warner falls early as rain, poor light curtails second day
    AP
  3. SA vs IND Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2 Updates: India eyes early wickets; South Africa looks to erase 36-run deficit
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL 10: Fazel Atrachali and Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh - the tale of the Sultan and his successor
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. Phoebe Litchfield, Jemimah Rodrigues and the art of sweeping international cricket off its feet
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ICC amends stumping, concussion substitute rules
    PTI
  2. AUS vs PAK: Warner falls early as rain, poor light curtails second day
    AP
  3. SA vs IND Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2 Updates: India eyes early wickets; South Africa looks to erase 36-run deficit
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ind vs Aus Test review: ‘Aus-some’ win, but rocky road ahead
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Gavaskar: India must play more first-class matches in preparation for overseas series
    Sunil Gavaskar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ICC amends stumping, concussion substitute rules
    PTI
  2. AUS vs PAK: Warner falls early as rain, poor light curtails second day
    AP
  3. SA vs IND Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2 Updates: India eyes early wickets; South Africa looks to erase 36-run deficit
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL 10: Fazel Atrachali and Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh - the tale of the Sultan and his successor
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. Phoebe Litchfield, Jemimah Rodrigues and the art of sweeping international cricket off its feet
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment