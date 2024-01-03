Virat Kohli was nominated for the ‘Popular Choice — Sportstar of the Year (Male)‘ award for the upcoming Sportstar ACES Awards 2024.
The former India captain had a record-breaking run at the ICC ODI World Cup in 2023. He notched up his 50th ODI century to go past Sachin Tendulkar’s record tally in the format. Kohli accrued 765 runs in the tournament – the most by a batter in a single edition of the World Cup.
Kohli broke another one of Tendulkar’s records when he logged 1,000 runs in ODIs in a calendar year for the eighth time. Earlier in the year, Kohli ended his century drought in Test matches by scoring 186 against Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
IN 2023
- Crossed the milestone of scoring most ODI centuries
- Unbeaten 233-stand with KL Rahul during the Asia Cup is the highest partnership in the tournament’s history
- Became fastest batter to score 13,000 ODI runs
- Scored 1000-plus runs in a calendar year for the eighth time, overtaking Sachin Tendulkar, who did it seven times
- Became the only batter to score 700-plus runs in a single edition of the World Cup
