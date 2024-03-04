MagazineBuy Print

New Zealand Cricket security team arrives in Pakistan for reconnaissance ahead of T20I series

The delegation, which includes two members of the NZC and an independent security expert, arrived in Pakistan on the weekend to visit Lahore, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Published : Mar 04, 2024 14:25 IST , LAHORE - 1 MIN READ

PTI
New Zealand‘s Glenn Phillips and his teammate Tim Southee walk back to the pavilion after their victory against Pakistan in January 2023 in Karachi.
New Zealand‘s Glenn Phillips and his teammate Tim Southee walk back to the pavilion after their victory against Pakistan in January 2023 in Karachi. | Photo Credit: AFP
New Zealand‘s Glenn Phillips and his teammate Tim Southee walk back to the pavilion after their victory against Pakistan in January 2023 in Karachi. | Photo Credit: AFP

A security delegation of New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has reached Pakistan to carry out a reconnaissance of the arrangements for the Kiwi side’s tour in April to play a T20 series.

The delegation, which includes two members of the NZC and an independent security expert, arrived in Pakistan on the weekend to visit Lahore, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

ALSO READ | New Zealand coach admits to misreading pitch in first Test, rues excluding Santner

“The security delegation will visit the match venues, hotels where teams will stay and also get briefings from government and security officials on the security plan for the visitors,” a source in the Pakistan Cricket Board said.

The delegation also includes the CEO of the New Zealand Players Association.

The New Zealand team had returned home in September, 2021 without playing a match of its white-ball series in Pakistan after their government ordered them to come back after getting knowledge about a credible threat against the squad.

New Zealand, which is expected to be depleted by the absence of key players due to the Indian Premier League (IPL) taking place at the same time, is scheduled to arrive on April 14, with the first T20I match scheduled to be played on April 18.

