New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 full schedule, match date, time and venues

New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 full schedule: The Tom Latham-led side will begin its campaign against England in Ahmedabad.

Published : Jun 27, 2023 13:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand will be looking to go one better and win the ODI World Cup after two continuous final losses in the previous two editions.
New Zealand will be looking to go one better and win the ODI World Cup after two continuous final losses in the previous two editions. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

New Zealand will be looking to go one better and win the ODI World Cup after two continuous final losses in the previous two editions. | Photo Credit: PTI

New Zealand will open its Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against England in Ahmedabad on October 5 after the International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the full schedule on Tuesday .

The 10-team tournament will begin on October 5 in Ahmedabad and will conclude with the final to be held in Ahmedabad on November 19.

This is the fourth time that India will be hosting the event after 1987, 1996 and 2011. While it was a co-host in the previous editions, the 13th edition of the tournament will mark India’s first occasion as an independent host of the One-Day World Cup.

New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 Full schedule

FIXTURE DATE VENUE
New Zealand vs England October 5 Ahmedabad
New Zealand vs Qualifier 1 October 9 Hyderabad
New Zealand vs Bangladesh October 14 Chennai
New Zealand vs Afghanistan October 18 Chennai
New Zealand vs India October 22 Dharamsala
New Zealand vs Australia October 28 Dharamsala
New Zealand vs South Africa November 1 Pune
New Zealand vs Pakistan November 4 Bengaluru
New Zealand vs Qualifier 2 November 9 Bengaluru

