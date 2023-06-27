New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 full schedule, match date, time and venues

New Zealand will open its Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against England in Ahmedabad on October 5 after the International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the full schedule on Tuesday .

The 10-team tournament will begin on October 5 in Ahmedabad and will conclude with the final to be held in Ahmedabad on November 19.

This is the fourth time that India will be hosting the event after 1987, 1996 and 2011. While it was a co-host in the previous editions, the 13th edition of the tournament will mark India’s first occasion as an independent host of the One-Day World Cup.

New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 Full schedule