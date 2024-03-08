MagazineBuy Print

Afghanistan batter Noor Ali Zadran retires from international cricket

The 35-year-old, who starred with a 28-ball 45 in Afghanistan’s first-ever ODI against Scotland in 2009, played his final game last week at the Tolerance Oval in the Test match against Ireland.

Published : Mar 08, 2024 16:38 IST , NEW DELHI

PTI
Afghanistan’s Noor Ali Zadran reacts as the bails fly and he loses his wicket during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and Afghanistan at Old Trafford in Manchester, northwest England, on June 18, 2019.
Afghanistan's Noor Ali Zadran reacts as the bails fly and he loses his wicket during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and Afghanistan at Old Trafford in Manchester, northwest England, on June 18, 2019. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Afghanistan’s Noor Ali Zadran reacts as the bails fly and he loses his wicket during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and Afghanistan at Old Trafford in Manchester, northwest England, on June 18, 2019. | Photo Credit: AFP

Veteran Afghanistan batter Noor Ali Zadran has announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing down curtains on an international career spanning more than a decade.

The 35-year-old, who starred with a 28-ball 45 in Afghanistan’s first-ever ODI against Scotland in 2009, played his final game last week at the Tolerance Oval in the Test match against Ireland.

ALSO READ: IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans’ Matthew Wade to miss first two matches

“Top-order batter @NoorAliZadran decided to call time on his international cricket. He has represented #AfghanAtalan in 2 Tests, 51 ODIs and 23 T20Is and has scored 1930 runs with 11 fifties and a hundred to his name,” Afghanistan Cricket Board tweeted on Thursday.

The opener’s first T20I came in February 2010, which was Afghanistan’s second game in the format.

He made his Test debut earlier this year, against Sri Lanka. He received his maiden Test Cap from his nephew and teammate Ibrahim Zadran.

One of his most memorable innings was the half-century against India at the 2010 T20 World Cup, which marked Afghanistan’s first World Cup appearance.

