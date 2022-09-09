Cricket

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Info Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: PAK vs SL when and where to watch

SL vs PAK Asia Cup 2022: Here is how you can watch the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Super 4 match online and on TV in India.

09 September, 2022 16:04 IST
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will face off in an Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 contest at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday. Both teams have already qualified for the final, scheduled for Sunday.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be aired live on the Star Sports Network.

At what time will the PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match start?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match be played?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

When will Asia Cup 2022 end?

Asia Cup 2022 will end on September 11 with the final in Dubai between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

THE SQUADS
PAKISTAN: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali.
SRI LANKA: Dasun Shanaka (c), Dhanushaka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Banuka Rajapaksha, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanidu Hasaranga, Mahesh Theekshana, Jeffery Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrema, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Dinesh Chandimal, Nuwanindu Fernando.

