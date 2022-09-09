Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Info Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: PAK vs SL when and where to watch

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will face off in an Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 contest at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday. Both teams have already qualified for the final, scheduled for Sunday.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be aired live on the Star Sports Network.

At what time will the PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match start?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match be played?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

When will Asia Cup 2022 end?

Asia Cup 2022 will end on September 11 with the final in Dubai between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.