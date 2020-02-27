Shubman Gill likely to debut after Prithvi Shaw skips practice due to injury

Indian opener Prithvi Shaw missed Thursday’s training session due to a swelling on his left foot, increasing Indian team management’s worries ahead of the second Test against New Zealand beginning in Christchurch on Saturday. According to sources, Shaw will undergo a blood test to ascertain the reason for the swelling.

In case the medical report is favourable, a call will be taken during Friday’s practice session on his availability for the second Test. If Shaw is not comfortable while batting, he will not make it to the playing XI.

READ | Despite Prithvi Shaw's flaws, captain Kohli wants to wait

Shubman Gill had a good net session on Thursday and it is expected that he would be asked to open the innings alongside Mayank Agarwal if Shaw is unable to make it. During Thursday’s nets, head coach Ravi Shastri was seen paying extra attention to Gill’s session.

At one point, Shastri was seen walking up to Gill and giving him some inputs about footwork. The Indian team management is hopeful that the swelling will not be a serious concern for Shaw.

The Mumbai opener didn't even take part in the customary warm-up session where players had a good time playing touch rugby. Shaw had a poor outing in the first Test in Wellington, getting dismissed cheaply in both the innings.

Tim Southee got him out for 16 with an unplayable delivery in the first innings, while the Indian batsman also found Trent Boult's short ball difficult to negotiate when he was on 14 in the second essay. Skipper Virat Kohli has already said that he has confidence in Shaw’s ability to come good because of his destructive ability and will certainly play him if he is fit.