P.S. Vishwanath, former Karnataka cricketer, coach and administrator, dies aged 96

Vishwanath will be most remembered for the coach he was, playing an important role in many a great Karnataka cricketer’s career, including G.R. Viswanath, Brijesh Patel, Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble.

N. Sudarshan
BENGALURU 04 March, 2023 08:23 IST
P.S. Vishwanath, Director of the Regional Coaching Centre, teaching the art of spin bowling to the trainees of women cricketers at Bangalore on July 23, 1978.

P.S. Vishwanath, Director of the Regional Coaching Centre, teaching the art of spin bowling to the trainees of women cricketers at Bangalore on July 23, 1978.

P.S. Vishwanath, a former First Class cricketer for erstwhile Mysore State, a reputed coach and an administrator, passed away here on Friday. He was 96.

Vishwanath first played First Class cricket for Mysore in the 1948-49 season and went on represent the State on eight more occasions, scoring 408 runs, with the highest score of 114. He refereed Ranji Trophy games and also served as vice president at the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

But he will be most remembered for the coach he was, playing an important role in many a great Karnataka cricketer’s career, including G.R. Viswanath, Brijesh Patel, Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble.

“He played a big role in many cricketers’ careers,” recalled Brijesh. “When I joined his camp he was a NIS coach. He taught us the basics and was one of those coaches who went around to mofussil areas of Karnataka and identified players.

“One of those I remember was Yere Goud from Raichur. He had very good knowledge of the game and we will miss him.”

The KSCA condoled his death.

