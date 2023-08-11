MagazineBuy Print

WATCH: Pujara smashes second hundred for Sussex in One-Day Cup 2023

Pujara brought up his hundred off 105 balls and steered Sussex’s 319-run chase, eventually ending with an unbeaten 117 off 113 in his side’s four-wicket win against Somerset on Friday.

Published : Aug 11, 2023 22:11 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Cheteshwar Pujara of Sussex plays a shot against Somerset.
Cheteshwar Pujara of Sussex plays a shot against Somerset. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Cheteshwar Pujara of Sussex plays a shot against Somerset. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara slammed his second century of the ongoing One-Day Cup 2023 for Sussex against Somerset in Taunton on Friday.

He brought up his hundred off 105 balls and steered Sussex’s 319-run chase, eventually ending with an unbeaten 117 off 113 in his side’s four-wicket win. Sussex claimed its first victory in the tournament after losing its first three games.

Pujara, who struck 56 runs off 61 balls in the previous game against Derbyshire before smashing an unbeaten 119-ball 106 against Northamptonshire earlier this month, now has three consecutive scores of 50 and above in the tournament.

The Indian is the second-highest run-scorer in the 2023 One-Day Cup, with 302 runs in four matches at an average of 151.00 and a strike rate of 93.20. His compatriot Prithvi Shaw leads the run charts with 304 runs in three games, which includes a record 244 against Somerset.

The 35-year-old also scored 545 runs in six matches at an average of 68.12 and struck three hundreds for Sussex in the County Championship 2023, which will resume on September 3.

The Test match veteran was dropped for India’s two-match Test series against West Indies last month after managing scores of just 14 and 27 in the defeat to Australia in the World Test Championship final at the Oval in June.

In the Duleep Trophy that followed, Pujara racked up 185 runs in four innings for West Zone, but the bulk of the runs came in a knock of 133 against Central in the semifinal. In the final against South, his scores of 9 and 15 weren’t enough as West failed to defend its title.

