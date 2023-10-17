SMAT 2023: Punjab breaks record for the highest score ever by an Indian T20 team

Punjab broke the record for the highest score by an Indian T20 team during its Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 match against Andhra Pradesh at the JSCA stadium in Ranchi on Tuesday.

Led by Abhishek Sharma’s 51-ball 112, Punjab posted 275 for 6 in its quota of 20 overs, beating the previous record of 263 set by IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Pune Warriors India in 2013.

The team also broke the record for the most sixes hit by an Indian T20 team with 22, surpassing RCB’s 21 from the same game in 2013.

Sharma hit nine fours and nine sixes enroute his hundred while wicket-keeper batter Anmolpreet Singh smacked nine sixes in his 26-ball 87.

Andhra’s Harisankar Reddy was plundered for 66 runs in his four overs while Yarra Prithviraj gave away 63 from his four-over spell.

Punjab lost its first group game against Saurashtra, fallling short by 37 runs in its chase of 211.