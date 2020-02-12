Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Dalal’s blistering century drives Delhi

Delhi’s target of scoring around 400 runs in a day was almost achieved against an inconsistent Rajasthan attack on the first day of their Ranji Trophy match here on Wednesday.

Put in, Delhi finished the day at 389 for six, riding mainly on Hiten Dalal’s pre-lunch 102, Jonty Sidhu’s 92 and Himmat Singh’s 90.

With 52 boundaries and six sixes coming in 89 overs, Rajasthan could do very little as Delhi went about its task in a business-like manner, ready to trade wickets for quick runs.

The 142-run opening stand came off just 25.3 overs and set the pace of Delhi’s innings. Dalal was on fire as he smashed a six and 18 hits to the fence before his dismissal signalled an early lunch.

READ: Vinay six-for gives Punjab edge over Bengal

Before Dalal, who dominated the first session with some fluent stroke-play during his 93-ball blitzkrieg, Anuj Rawat (45, 5x4, 2x6) and skipper Dhruv Shorey (1) departed in quick succession.

Besides Rawat, Delhi owed much to Himmat and Sidhu. The 147-run fifth-wicket stand involving Himmat and Sidhu truly foiled Rajasthan’s hopes of curtailing Delhi’s run-flow.

Himmat, whose 128-ball knock included 18 boundaries and a six, was fluent on both sides of the pitch. He tended to attempt to run the ball down to third man far too often and eventually offered a regulation catch to the wicket-keeper.

Sidhu, who hit two huge sixes and eight boundaries, too, missed his century. The left-hander was bowled, round his legs, by skipper Ashok Menaria’s friendly spin.

Among the Rajasthan medium pacers, Aniket Choudhary looked most disciplined. Spin-options Rahul Chahar, Mahipal Lomror and Maneria gained a wicket each. Here, Lomror and Maneria benefited from the batsmen’s urgency to add quick runs.

Brief scores

Delhi 389/6 in 89 overs (Hiten Dala 102, Jonty Sidhu 92, Himmat Singh 90) vs Rajasthan.