Ranji Trophy: Andhra thrashes Assam by innings and 95 runs, Lalith Mohan scalps fifer

V. S. Aravind
Vizianagaram 26 January, 2023 13:55 IST
Andhra spinner Lalith Mohan scalped five wickets as Assam lost the Ranji Trophy Group B match by an innings and 95 runs on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The likes of Abhishek Reddy, Hanuma Vihari and Karan Shinde hit half-centuries with Shinde scoring a brilliant 211-ball 90 that helped Andhra post a commanding first-innings total.

Andhra came up with a dominating performance as it beat Assam by an innings and 95 runs in Vizianagaram on Thursday. Lalith Mohan carried on with his impressive show of left-arm spin as the 32-year-old bagged his second consecutive five-wicket haul to orchestrate a thumping win for his side.

Assam was staring at defeat but the collapse was surprising, as barring a 56-run stand between Kunal Saikia and Gokul Sharma, the top-order batters lacked skill and application on a sporting wicket where the ball moved and spun but also assisted the batters.

The likes of Abhishek Reddy, Hanuma Vihari and Karan Shinde hit half-centuries with Shinde scoring a brilliant 211-ball 90 that helped Andhra post a commanding first-innings total. Assam, on the other hand, faltered with the bat to be bowled out for 113 in just 37.5 overs in the first innings and couldn’t revive its fortunes in the second essay.

After its loss against Maharashtra, Andhra regrouped to play a draw against Delhi and then recorded back-to-back wins.

The home side, riding high on confidence after beating Saurashtra in its earlier encounter, continued its winning ways with another win, this time by taming Assam. With this win, Andhra currently occupies the second spot in the points table in Elite Group B having won four matches from seven it has played and accumulated 26 points with a draw and two losses to its account.

The Scores:
Assam 1st Innings 113 - Andhra 1st Innings 361 - Assam 2nd Innings: Subham Mandal b Shoaib Khan 7, Abhishek Thakuri c Hebbar b M Rayudu 19, Rishav Das run out (Karan), Riyan Parag c Bhui b Lalith 9, Gokul Sharma c Bhui b Lalith, Sarupam Purkayastha c Vihari b Lalith 1, Kunal Saikia c Shoaib Khan b M Rayudu 36, Siddharth Sarmah lbw Lalith, Mukhtar Hussain c Bhui b Lalith, Sunil Lachit (not out) 11, Hridip Deka c M Rayudu b Shoaib Khan 2
Extras (b-4, lb-1, w-11, nb-0 )16; Total (in 54.1 overs):153.
Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-35, 3-55, 4-55, 5-57, 6-113, 7-113, 8-129, 9-135, 10-153

