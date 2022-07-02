IND vs ENG: Ravindra Jadeja scores first overseas century at Edgbaston

Ravindra Jadeja struck his first overseas Test hundred and third overall on the second day of the rearranged fifth Test between India and England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday.

Building on his unbeaten overnight score of 83, Jadeja reached the three-figure mark off 183 balls with a four through point off Matthew Potts after edging the previous ball through the slips for a four. He had edged a short ball from Ben Stokes over the slip cordon earlier in the day.

He departed for a 194-ball 104, clean bowled by James Anderson as Jadeja swung his bat across the line and missed.

The 33-year-old all-rounder had scored his first Test hundred in 2018 against West Indies at Rajkot and had to wait for his second, which came against Sri Lanka in Mohali in March this year.

Jadeja stitched a crucial 222-run stand for the sixth wicket with Rishabh Pant (146) to bail India out of trouble after it was stuttering at 98 for five on the opening day of the match on Friday.