Rohit Sharma ruled out of India’s second Test against Bangladesh: Reports

India captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the second Test against Bangladesh which is scheduled to begin in Dhaka on Thursday.

According to reports, Rohit has failed to sufficiently recover in time from a thumb dislocation injury that he sustained during the ODI series between the teams, prior to the Test series

In Rohit’s absence, stand-in skipper KL Rahul will once again lead the side after its comfortable 188-run win in the first Test in Chattogram.

Rohit sustained a blow to his finger while fielding during the second ODI on December 7 in Mirpur. Rohit left the field with a split webbing and returned to bat in India’s 272-run chase at number 9. The skipper, batting with a dislocated finger, slammed an unbeaten 51 off 28 balls as India suffered a five-run defeat to the host.