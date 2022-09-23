Rohit Sharma became the leading six-hitter in T20I cricket on Friday during India’s second match against Australia in Nagpur.

The Indian skipper surpassed New Zealand’s Martin Guptill with his first six of the match and raised his overall tally to 174 maximums in the format with another six. Rohit is also the leading run-scorer in T20Is with 3600-plus runs under his belt.

Rohit and Guptill (172) are followed by Chris Gayle (124), Eoin Morgan (120) and Aaron Finch (119) in the top five. Rohit is also the leading six-hitter among Indians in all T20 cricket - 454*.

Rohit is currently second among all six-hitters in international cricket with 488 maximums, only behind Chris Gayle’s 551.