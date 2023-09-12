SA vs AUS Live Score, 3rd ODI: Latest scorecard, match streaming updates

South Africa and Australia lock horns in the third One-Day International at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Tuesday
Follow all the updates from the third ODI between South Africa and Australia through the scoreboard.
FOLLOW SA vs AUS 3rd ODI SCORECARD
TOSS: Australia chose to field.
South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi
Australia playing XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Josh Hazlewood
Series: South Africa vs Australia in South Africa, 2023
Match details: South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI
Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
SA vs AUS Live streaming info:
The third ODI between South Africa and Australia will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode app at 4:30 PM IST.
