MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SA vs AUS Live Score, 3rd ODI: Latest scorecard, match streaming updates

SA vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Get all the live updates, scorecard and commentary from the third ODI between South Africa and Australia in Potchefstroom on Tuesday. 

Published : Sep 12, 2023 16:33 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa’s Temba Bavuma in action.
South Africa’s Temba Bavuma in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

South Africa’s Temba Bavuma in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

South Africa and Australia lock horns in the third One-Day International at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Tuesday

Follow all the updates from the third ODI between South Africa and Australia through the scoreboard.

FOLLOW SA vs AUS 3rd ODI SCORECARD

TOSS: Australia chose to field.

South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia playing XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Josh Hazlewood

Series: South Africa vs Australia in South Africa, 2023

Match details: South Africa vs Australia 3rd ODI

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

SA vs AUS Live streaming info:

The third ODI between South Africa and Australia will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode app at 4:30 PM IST.

Related Topics

South Africa vs Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND 156/4 (31) Wellalage picks fourth wicket, Hardik joins Kishan
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs AUS Live Score, 3rd ODI: Latest scorecard, match streaming updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. PFA asking trade unions to support equal rights for England women’s football players
    Reuters
  4. Fernando Santos’ future as Poland coach uncertain after poor start to Euro 2024 qualifying
    AP
  5. Troubled Pogba sinks to new low after doping revelation
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. SA vs AUS Live Score, 3rd ODI: Latest scorecard, match streaming updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Yuzvendra Chahal shines on County Championship debut for Kent
    PTI
  3. Rohit, Kohli become fastest pair to complete 5000 ODI partnership runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma completes 10000 ODI runs, second-fastest after Kohli
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma-Shubman Gill become fastest Indian pair to complete 1000 ODI runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND 156/4 (31) Wellalage picks fourth wicket, Hardik joins Kishan
    Team Sportstar
  2. SA vs AUS Live Score, 3rd ODI: Latest scorecard, match streaming updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. PFA asking trade unions to support equal rights for England women’s football players
    Reuters
  4. Fernando Santos’ future as Poland coach uncertain after poor start to Euro 2024 qualifying
    AP
  5. Troubled Pogba sinks to new low after doping revelation
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment