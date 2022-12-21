Shivnarine Chanderpaul to step down as USA senior Women’s, U19 coach after 2023 U19 ICC World Cup

Former West Indies batter Shivnarine Chanderpaul will step down as the head coach of the USA senior women’s and U19 teams after the inaugural ICC U-19 Women’s World Cup in South Africa, USA cricket announced in a statement on Wednesday.

“It is really unfortunate that Chanderpaul has intended to part ways with the current role as head coach after the U19 World cup. His experience as a player and his expertise as a coach are of immense value, and it had started to show results in his early stint as a coach of the USA Women’s team.

USA Cricket governing body is trying to stabilise from the few losses since its inception in 2018, as half dozen coaches, few administrators and few selected independent directors have departed and to lose Shivnarine at this juncture is a big loss for USA Cricket, no doubt about that,” an unnamed source said in the board’s statement.

Last week, USA Cricket had announced its U19 Women’s team for the World Cup, and the new development has come in as a massive surprise for the board.

USA Cricket Hall of Famer Jatin Patel said, “We already have half a dozen renowned head coaches disconnected from the National team(s) since the new board is in place and I doubt if Shivnarine will renew his contract after the U19 world cup in South Africa. I had a word with Shivnarine Chanderpaul’s manager and he has confirmed that he will not consider extending or renewing Chanderpaul’ s contract after the Women’s U19 World Cup in SA.”

Chanderpaul started his role as head coach with immense success for the national team and in franchise cricket. In July 2022, he led the USA U-19 Women’s team to a title in the Caribbean when it defeated the defending champion Trinidad and Tobago in the final. He also led the Jamaica Tallawahs cricket team as head coach to the 2022 Caribbean Premier League Title at in September.