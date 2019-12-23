BCCI president Ganguly reveals 'Super Series' plan with England and Australia

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is reported to have revealed that the Indian board is in discussion with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Australia (CA) about staging a four-nation tournament, hosted by rotation, every year.

"Australia, England, India and another top team will feature in the Super Series, which begins in 2021, and the first edition of the tournament will be played in India," Ganguly was quoted as saying by The Telegraph at an event organised by a fantasy cricket app over the weekend.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had recently proposed one flagship tournament every year during the next eight-year FTP cycle (2023-2031), but the BCCI, Cricket Australia and ECB have opposed the move.

5-point argument

In an email to his ICC counterpart Manu Sawhney, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri had given five points as to why the board won’t be able to agree with ICC’s draft FTP proposal.

“At the outset, we would like to inform you that BCCI cannot agree or confirm to the post 2023 ICC events and the proposed additional ICC events at this stage,” Johri wrote.

One of the most important points cited is that the working group (comprising CEOs of member boards) has not deliberated on the issue and any unilateral decision will not only be “premature” but it would also mean that “correct procedures have not been followe“.