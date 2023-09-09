Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super Four live streaming info

What time will the SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match start?

The Bangladesh-Sri Lanka Super Four match in Asia Cup 2023 will start at 3:00 PM IST on Saturday, September 9.

Where can I watch the SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match today?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.