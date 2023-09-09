- September 09, 2023 14:44Playing XI
Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shamim Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana
- September 09, 2023 14:44Toss Update
Bangladesh wins toss, elects to field.
- September 09, 2023 14:20Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction - Asia Cup 2023
Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis (vc), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das
Batters: Charith Asalanka
All rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Mahedi Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Dunith Wellalage
Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Taskin Ahmed
Team Composition: SL 6-5 BAN | Credits Left: 14
- September 09, 2023 13:49Predicted 11s
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana
Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud
- September 09, 2023 13:30SQUADS
Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Anamul Haque.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Binura Fernando, Kusal Perera.
- September 09, 2023 13:16Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super Four live streaming info
What time will the SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match start?
The Bangladesh-Sri Lanka Super Four match in Asia Cup 2023 will start at 3:00 PM IST on Saturday, September 9.
Where can I watch the SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match today?
The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
- September 09, 2023 13:15Preview by Dhruva Prasad
The smell of fresh paint and the blaze of the welding machine in the media box ahead of the Asia Cup Super Four match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo are ciphers for the eleventh-hour confirmation of the venue following heavy rains in the capital city last week.
And even though the skies cleared on the eve of the game, the teams lock horns under the shadow of the announcement of a reserve day for the India versus Pakistan clash on September 10, which left coaches of both sides surprised.
Bangladesh, however, will have little time to dwell on the politics of sport as it faces the host for the second time in just over a week in a must-win game.Read More
