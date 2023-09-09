MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score Asia Cup Super 4: Toss Update - BAN wins toss, elects to field vs SL

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the Asia Cup Super 4 game between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh happening at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Updated : Sep 09, 2023 14:55 IST

Team Sportstar
Sri Lanka's coach Chris Silverwood talks with Dhananjaya de Silva (L) during a practice session at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 8, 2023, on the eve of their Asia Cup super four cricket match against Bangladesh. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)
Sri Lanka's coach Chris Silverwood talks with Dhananjaya de Silva (L) during a practice session at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 8, 2023, on the eve of their Asia Cup super four cricket match against Bangladesh. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP) | Photo Credit: ISHARA S. KODIKARA
lightbox-info

Sri Lanka's coach Chris Silverwood talks with Dhananjaya de Silva (L) during a practice session at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 8, 2023, on the eve of their Asia Cup super four cricket match against Bangladesh. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP) | Photo Credit: ISHARA S. KODIKARA

SL vs BAN: Follow for all live updates from the Asia Cup Super 4 game between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh happening at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

  • September 09, 2023 14:44
    Playing XI

    Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shamim Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed

    Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

  • September 09, 2023 14:44
    Toss Update

    Bangladesh wins toss, elects to field.

  • September 09, 2023 14:35
    In other news!

    Asia Cup 2023: Bumrah rejoins India squad before Pakistan match, Samson released

  • September 09, 2023 14:20
    Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Dream11 Prediction - Asia Cup 2023

    Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis (vc), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das

    Batters: Charith Asalanka

    All rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Mahedi Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Dunith Wellalage

    Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Taskin Ahmed

    Team Composition: SL 6-5 BAN | Credits Left: 14

  • September 09, 2023 14:12
    Only India vs Pakistan to have a reserve day

    Bangladesh coach on India vs Pakistan reserve day: We would love to have an extra day as well

  • September 09, 2023 13:49
    Predicted 11s

    Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

    Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

  • September 09, 2023 13:30
    SQUADS

    Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Anamul Haque.

    Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Binura Fernando, Kusal Perera.

  • September 09, 2023 13:21
    Sri Lanka is ready!
  • September 09, 2023 13:16
    Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super Four live streaming info

    What time will the SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match start?

    The Bangladesh-Sri Lanka Super Four match in Asia Cup 2023 will start at 3:00 PM IST on Saturday, September 9.

    Where can I watch the SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match today?

    The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

  • September 09, 2023 13:15
    Preview by Dhruva Prasad

    The smell of fresh paint and the blaze of the welding machine in the media box ahead of the Asia Cup Super Four match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo are ciphers for the eleventh-hour confirmation of the venue following heavy rains in the capital city last week.

    And even though the skies cleared on the eve of the game, the teams lock horns under the shadow of the announcement of a reserve day for the India versus Pakistan clash on September 10, which left coaches of both sides surprised.

    Bangladesh, however, will have little time to dwell on the politics of sport as it faces the host for the second time in just over a week in a must-win game.

    Read More

Related Topics

Asia Cup 2023 /

Sri Lanka /

Bangladesh cricket

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Our goal is to leave China with no regrets: India hockey forward Abhishek
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score Asia Cup Super 4: Toss Update - BAN wins toss, elects to field vs SL
    Team Sportstar
  3. Jay Shah: Delay in announcing World Cup final schedule and ticketing process due to logistical and broadcast requirements
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Australia adds Neser to bolster pace attack in South Africa
    Reuters
  5. IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants appoints Sridharan Sriram as assistant coach
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Australia adds Neser to bolster pace attack in South Africa
    Reuters
  2. Jay Shah: Delay in announcing World Cup final schedule and ticketing process due to logistical and broadcast requirements
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score Asia Cup Super 4: Toss Update - BAN wins toss, elects to field vs SL
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs NZ, 1st ODI: Conway, Mitchell smash tons as New Zealand seals big win over England
    Reuters
  5. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Streaming info, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: When and where to watch SL vs BAN match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Our goal is to leave China with no regrets: India hockey forward Abhishek
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score Asia Cup Super 4: Toss Update - BAN wins toss, elects to field vs SL
    Team Sportstar
  3. Jay Shah: Delay in announcing World Cup final schedule and ticketing process due to logistical and broadcast requirements
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Australia adds Neser to bolster pace attack in South Africa
    Reuters
  5. IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants appoints Sridharan Sriram as assistant coach
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment