IND vs AUS: Most thrilling T20 World Cup matches between India and Australia

One of the most sought-after rivalries in modern-day cricket is between India and Australia. The two powerhouses have long been the face of high-stakes clashes, especially in World Cups.

The T20 World Cup 2024, happening in the USA and West Indies, is no different. On Monday, the two teams will face off in the penultimate Super Eight match at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia.

While India has already set one foot in the semifinals after grabbing crucial wins over Afghanistan and Bangladesh, things are difficult for Australia, which will play for a top-four spot against the Men in Blue.

After beating Bangladesh in a rain-affected match to start its Super Eight campaign with two points, the 2021 champion was handed a shock defeat by giant slayer Afghanistan on Sunday, making its clash against India a virtual quarterfinal.

India and Australia locked horns in the recently concluded ODI World Cup 2023 final, where the Pat Cummins-led side emerged victorious to deny India its first major trophy in 12 years.

IND VS AUS, T20 WORLD CUP 2007 SEMIFINAL

India’s Yuvraj Singh during the 2007 T20 World Cup semifinal against Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The inaugural T20 World Cup was arguably the most exciting biennial showpiece that happened to date due to its thrilling finishes. India took on Australia in the second semifinal at Kingsmead in Durban. After batting first, India posted 188 for five, in what would turn out to be a winning total.

After losing openers Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag early on, it was all Yuvraj Singh’s show. The left-hander, who was in the form of his life during the 2007 World Cup, struck five fours and as many sixes to score 70 off just 30 deliveries at an astonishing strike rate of 233.33. He added 84 for the third wicket with Robin Uthappa before skipper MS Dhoni helped India finish on a high with his 18-ball 36.

While chasing 189, Australia got off to a decent start with opener Matthew Hayden attacking right from the start. It was the young right-arm pacer from Kerala, S. Sreesanth, who wrecked Australia’s top order, cleaning Adam Gilchrist first before sending the dangerous-looking Hayden.

Irfan Pathan took care of the resistance showed from Australia’s middle order, led by Andrew Symonds who scored 43 off 26. He sent Symonds and Brad Hodge back before Australia surrendered on 173 for seven. India won by 15 runs and eventually won the title after beating Pakistan in a closely-contested final.

IND vs AUS, T20 WORLD CUP 2016 SUPER 10

India’s Virat Kohli during the Super 10 match against Australia in the 2016 T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR

In another virtual quarterfinal clash, in the 2016 T20 World Cup, India ousted Australia to deny it a semifinal spot.

Playing in India’s backyard in the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, openers Usman Khawaja and Aaron Finch gave a blazing start to Australia, taking it past 50 inside four overs. Ashish Nehra and Hardik Pandya came to the rescue act quickly, removing both openers by the eighth over.

The spinners — R. Ashwin and Yuvraj — made sure the Australian batters were kept on a leash in the middle overs. A collective effort from the lower middle order saw Australia post 160 for six in 20 overs.

While chasing a tricky 161, India’s top order crumbled against Australia’s pace attack. Openers Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina were dismissed inside eight overs, leaving India three down under 50.

With the required rate touching 10, the stage was set for a Virat Kohli masterclass.

He stabilised India’s chase with crucial partnerships with Yuvraj and Dhoni and accelerated right when it mattered to pull the game away from Australia as India chased down the total with five balls to spare.