India vs Netherlands Sydney weather forecast LIVE: Will rain play spoilsport in T20 World Cup today?

India vs Netherlands, Sydney weather forecast: According to the Bureau of Meteorology, there is 40 per cent chance of rain on Thursday.

Team Sportstar
27 October, 2022 08:49 IST
India’s match against Netherlands in Sydney on Thursday could be hit by rain.

India's match against Netherlands in Sydney on Thursday could be hit by rain.

9:05 AM IST: Rain stops SA vs BAN match

The South Africa vs Bangladesh has just been stopped due to rain in Sydney.

IND vs NED Sydney weather forecast

The India versus Netherlands 2022 T20 World Cup game at the Sydney Cricket Ground could be a stop-start affair with possible rain spells forecast on Thursday.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, there is a 40 per cent chance of rain, between 1 to 5mm. “Partly cloudy. Medium (40%) chance of showers, becoming less likely in the evening. The chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and early evening,” the Bureau of Meterology stated.

India will play the Netherlands in the second match of the day in Sydney after South Africa’s clash with Bangladesh.

Semifinals and finals have a reserve day but group games don't. The minimum number of overs required to constitute a match in T20 cricket is five overs per side. The standard Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method will be used in the event of any rain delays.

