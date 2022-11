Ben Stokes and Sam Curran guided England to its second T20 World Cup title after defeating Pakistan by five wickets in Melbourne on Sunday.

With this win, England became the first team to hold both men’s World Cups simultaneously and Curran was adjudged as the Player of the Match and the Tournament for his scintillating performance.

Here’s how the cricket fraternity reacted to England’s win.

The trophy lift 🏆



Celebrations with loved ones and our amazing fans ❤️ pic.twitter.com/H2BCdf7j6r — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 13, 2022

Congratulations @ECB_cricket. You are worthy champions.



Enjoy and celebrate this moment, and we look forward to hosting you in December for the three-Test series.#T20WorldCup | #PAKvENGpic.twitter.com/XYRzJgb7Wv — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 13, 2022

Congratulations England on winning your 2nd @T20WorldCup. 🏆

Fantastic achievement. 👏🏻



It was a closely fought final and would've been even more interesting had Afridi not been injured.



What a roller coaster of a World Cup. #T20WorldCupFinalpic.twitter.com/1rNyFO7L7T — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 13, 2022

Congratulations England 👏 Well played! — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 13, 2022

Congratulations to England for playing a strong entertaining brand of cricket. Well played Pakistan for never giving up! Cricket was the winner #T20WorldCupFinal — Sanath Jayasuriya (@Sanath07) November 13, 2022

Alhumdulillah, couldn't be more proud of my pack. You all fought like true warriors.



Thank you everyone for all the support. Pakistan Zindabad🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/IawHR5U7q8 — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) November 13, 2022

You beauties! There with you in spirit, deserve it boys! ❤️ https://t.co/24H4CtRyrk — Jonny Bairstow (@jbairstow21) November 13, 2022