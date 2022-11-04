NZ vs IRE Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup: When and where to watch New Zealand vs Ireland Super 12 match?

New Zealand and Ireland will face off in a T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 match at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Friday.

At what time will the NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup Super 12 match take place?

The New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup Super 12 match will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

At what time will the toss for NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup Super 12 match take place?

The toss for the New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be at 9:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup Super 12 match?

The New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup Super 12 match online?

The New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.

When is the NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup Super 12 match?

The New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup Super 12 match is on Friday, November 4.

Where will the NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup Super 12 match take place ?

The New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be held at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.