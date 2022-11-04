News

NZ vs IRE Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup: When and where to watch New Zealand vs Ireland Super 12 match?

New Zealand vs Ireland Live Streaming Info: Here is how you can watch the NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 match on Friday.

Team Sportstar
04 November, 2022 05:47 IST
04 November, 2022 05:47 IST
Ireland and New Zealand will lock horns at the Adelaide Oval in a T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 game on Friday.

Ireland and New Zealand will lock horns at the Adelaide Oval in a T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 game on Friday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

New Zealand vs Ireland Live Streaming Info: Here is how you can watch the NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 match on Friday.

New Zealand and Ireland will face off in a T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 match at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Friday.

At what time will the NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup Super 12 match take place?

The New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup Super 12 match will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

At what time will the toss for NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup Super 12 match take place?

The toss for the New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be at 9:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup Super 12 match?

The New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch the NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup Super 12 match online?

The New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.

When is the NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup Super 12 match?

The New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup Super 12 match is on Friday, November 4.

Where will the NZ vs IRE T20 World Cup Super 12 match take place ?

The New Zealand vs Ireland T20 World Cup Super 12 match will be held at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

THE SQUADS
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.
Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Graham Hume.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Ind vs Pak review, T20 World Cup: Kohli powers India to memorable win against Pakistan

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022: Takeaways from practice match and bowling conundrum

Kuldeep Yadav: I’ve become a very realistic person; not sad to miss T20 World Cup

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us