News

T20 World Cup: England pacer Mark Wood struggling to be fit for Pakistan final

Wood, who is nursing a right hip problem, missed England’s brilliant 10-wicket victory over India on Thursday along with injured batsman Dawid Malan.

Reuters
11 November, 2022 23:15 IST
11 November, 2022 23:15 IST
FILE PHOTO: England’s Mark Wood attends a practice session at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on the eve of their T20 World Cup semifinal against India.

FILE PHOTO: England’s Mark Wood attends a practice session at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on the eve of their T20 World Cup semifinal against India. | Photo Credit: AFP

Wood, who is nursing a right hip problem, missed England’s brilliant 10-wicket victory over India on Thursday along with injured batsman Dawid Malan.

England pace spearhead Mark Wood said he is unsure if he will recover from a hip injury in time to play in Sunday’s Twenty20 World Cup final against Pakistan but could throw his name into the hat if skipper Jos Buttler desperately needs him.

Wood, who is nursing a right hip problem, missed England’s brilliant 10-wicket victory over India on Thursday along with injured batsman Dawid Malan.

“I tried my best to make the last game but I couldn’t bowl at the intensity and speeds required to play for England,” Wood told the BBC.

Also Read
Matthew Mott: Keeping an ‘open mind’ on Wood, Malan for final

“I couldn’t get my hip going. Hopefully if required I can try and get it right for this game -- I don’t know if I’ll be able to.

“The team did really well last game -- if the captain desperately needs me and I’m fit enough then I’ll put my name in the hat like everyone else.”

Wood’s pace has added bite to England’s attack in Australia with the 32-year-old claiming nine wickets in the group stage of the tournament.

The fast bowler missed the Indian Premier League this year after sustaining an elbow injury during England’s test series in the West Indies and the team will hope he recovers before their test series in Pakistan which starts on Dec. 1.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

WATCH: Vinayak Mane decodes Suryakumar Yadav’s recipe for success

IND vs ZIM Preview: Zimbabwe stands between India and semis

John Buchanan weighs in on Rohit, Warner’s slump in form; predictions for T20 World Cup final

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us