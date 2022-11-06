Tamil Nadu beats Bangladesh XI with Natarajan, Indrajith in starring roles

Tamil Nadu’s Vijay Hazare squad produced a clinical display to beat the visiting Bangladesh XI by 11 runs in the first one-day match here at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

Electing to bat, Tamil Nadu made 242 for nine in its 50 overs riding on valuable contributions from skipper B. Indrajith (51), J. Kousik (46) and M. Shahrukh Khan (39).

Chasing a modest target, TN bowlers gave nothing away to the Bangladesh top-order taking three wickets in the first eight overs through pacers T. Natarajan and Sandeep Warrier

Left-arm spinner R. Sai Kishore then struck twice in his first three overs when he removed skipper Mohammed Mithun caught at slip and then had Tawhid Hiridoy top-edging a sweep to the keeper, to reduce the visitors to just 40 for five in the 13th over.

However, opener Mohammed Saif Hassan (72, 90b, 6x4, 3x6) and Jaker Ali Anik (86, 115b, 5x4, 2x6) got the visitors back on track with an 81-run stand for the sixth wicket, before Warrier dismissed the former in his second spell.

Anik then took charge of the innings and quickly found boundaries at will but his valiant effort was a bit late in the day as he lacked support from the other end.

Earlier, TN was in a spot of bother at 66 for three before Shahrukh and Indrajith got things under control with a 64-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Later, Kousik showed his big-hitting prowess with some clean strikes, before he was bowled by Rehman Raja (four for 50), who then ran through the tail

The scores: Tamil Nadu XI 242/9 in 50 overs (B. Indrajith 51, J. Kousik 46, Rejaur Rahman Raja 4/50) bt Bangladesh XI 231 in 49.3 overs (Mohammad Saif Hasan 72, Jaker Ali Anik 86, T. Natarajan 3/46).