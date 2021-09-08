CPL: Trinbago registers fourth win, Barbados keeps playoff hope alive

Defending champion Trinbago Knight Riders registered its fourth win in this year's Caribbean Premier League, beating Jamaica Tallawahs by 75 runs. In the other match of the day, Barbados Royals defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors by 45 runs, keeping alive its hopes of making it to the play-offs.

Put in to bat, the Knight Riders initially struggled as they were restricted by Imad Wasim and Veerasammy Permaul. A late onslaught from captain Kieron Pollard and Tim Seifert ensured they reached 167 for 4 after the duo blasted 28 runs in the final over.

Seifert, who came in to bat in the 18th over, changed the complexion of the game as he smashed 24 runs off just eight balls and his partnership with Pollard accounted for 62 runs off 20 deliveries.

Jamaica Tallawahs struggled to build partnerships amidst some fantastic bowling from Sunil Narine, Ravi Rampaul, and Ali Khan, as it was bundled out for 92.

Barbados Royals notched up its second win in the tournament and it still has three group games remaining. Invited to bat, the Royals started quickly, collecting 67 runs from the Powerplay, with Johnson Charles (40) and Kyle Mayers (36) getting their team firing early on.

The Amazon Warriors pegged things back with the wickets of Mayers and Azam Khan, but a stand of 48 between Glenn Phillips and Smit Patel put the Royals back in front.

Phillips top-scored with 44 and he was well supported by Jason Holder, who made 22 from just seven balls. When both fell within quick succession, the Royals innings lost some impetus but still posted 185 for 8.

Romario Shepherd was once again the pick of the Amazon Warriors bowlers, claiming 3 for 31 from his four overs. In reply, the Warriors started badly with three wickets falling inside their PowerPlay as they reached 39 for 3 off the first six overs.

While wickets fell, Mohammad Hafeez held things together for the Warriors. He scored 30 from 25 balls before he was well stumped by Smit Patel off a wide bowled by Ashley Nurse.

When Hafeez fell, the Amazon Warriors needed 115 runs from 65 balls and the pressure was on Shoaib Malik to see his side home. When he fell going for a big shot off Nyeem Young, there was no way back for the Guyanese side.

Some late order hitting from Odean Smith delayed the inevitable.