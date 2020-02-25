Kashvee Gautam claims 10 wickets in women's U-19 domestic ODI

Kashvee Gautam, the captain of Chandigarh women's U-19 team, achieved the rare feat of taking all 10 wickets in a women's U-19 domestic one-day match against Arunachal Pradesh in Kadapa on Tuesday.

It included a hat-trick after she had also top-scored with 49 for her team, eventually leading her team to a 161-run victory.

Of her 10 wickets, six batters were dismissed lbw and the other four being bowled, with only one Arunachal batter getting into double figures. The hat-trick came in her second over - the third of the innings - reducing Arunachal to 9 for five.

She finished with figures of 4.5-1-12-10, helping Chandigarh bowl out Arunachal for 25, with the innings lasting only 8.5 overs.

Hat-trick

10 wickets in a one-day game

49 runs with the bat

Leading from the front



4.5-1-12-10!



Kashvee Gautam stars as Chandigarh beat Arunachal Pradesh in the @paytm Women’s Under 19 One Day Trophy. #U19Oneday



In international cricket, only India's Anil Kumble and England's Jim Laker hold the record for taking all 10 wickets, both in Test cricket.

Debasish Mohanty and Rex Singh are the other cricketers to have taken all 10 wickets, both achieving the feat in red-ball cricket.

In women's one-day international cricket, Pakistan's Sajjida Shah has the best bowling figures of 8-5-4-7, which came against Japan in 2003.