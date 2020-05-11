Vernon Philander's Somerset contract cancelled

Somerset has announced that Vernon Philander's contract has been cancelled by mutual consent due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The seamer signed a Kolpak deal with the county after calling time on his South Africa career following the Test series against England earlier this year.

Philander, who turns 35 next month, was due to join Somerset early in April but will not play for the club this season.

There will be no professional cricket in England and Wales until July 1 at the earliest, so Somerset and Philander agreed to cancel the former Proteas bowler's contract with immediate effect.

READ | Working closely with UK government to resume cricket: ECB

Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry said: "These are clearly very uncertain and challenging times for all Counties with no cricket until at least the 1st July and the likelihood of a condensed and truncated season.

"It was such an exciting prospect to visualise Vernon returning to the County Ground, but given the current uncertainty the cancellation of his contract was a prudent and sensible decision.

"I would like to thank Vernon and his management team for their understanding of the current situation and we hope one day to see Vernon back wearing Somerset colours."