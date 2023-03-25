Cricket

SA vs WI, 1st T20I: Powell powers West Indies to win over South Africa in rain-affected game

SA vs WI, 1st T20I: Powell’s knock came off only 18 balls as the West Indies reached their target of 132 with three balls to spare to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

Reuters
PRETORIA 25 March, 2023 23:14 IST
PRETORIA 25 March, 2023 23:14 IST
West Indies’ Rovman Powell in action as South Africa’s Quinton de Kock looks on during the 1st T20I.

West Indies’ Rovman Powell in action as South Africa’s Quinton de Kock looks on during the 1st T20I. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

SA vs WI, 1st T20I: Powell’s knock came off only 18 balls as the West Indies reached their target of 132 with three balls to spare to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

West Indies captain Rovman Powell smashed a quickfire 43 not out to propel his side to a three-wicket victory over South Africa in a rain-reduced T20 international clash on Saturday.

Powell’s knock came off only 18 balls as the West Indies reached their target of 132 with three balls to spare to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

Also Read
SA vs WI head-to-head record in T20Is: South Africa vs West Indies most runs, wickets, overall stats

The game was reduced to 11 overs each with South Africa scoring 131-8 and then the tourists replying with 132-7.

After a two-hour delay, Powell put South Africa into bat in damp conditions and got immediate returns as key batsmen Quinton de Kock, and Rilee Rossouw departed cheaply.

David Miller came to the home side’s rescue by scoring 48 off 22 balls, which coupled with cameos from Reeza Hendricks (21) and Sisanda Magala (18 n.o.), took South Africa to a defendable total.

West Indies went on the attack from the start of their innings, scoring 17 runs off their opening four balls before South Africa snagged Kyle Mayers with the next delivery.

Brandon King (23) and Johnson Charles (28) continued to bully the bowlers before Powell hit three sixes and a four as the West Indies plundered 25 runs off Bjorn Fortuin in the eighth over.

It left them needing 20 runs off the last three overs, but what should have been a routine assignment was frustrated by two wickets in as many balls for Magala before Powell ensured victory in the last over.

The second T20 clash will also be contested at Centurion on Sunday.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Rahul, Jadeja lead India to win, Match in Pictures

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us