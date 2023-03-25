Cricket

SA vs WI head-to-head record in T20Is: South Africa vs West Indies most runs, wickets, overall stats

SA vs WI 1st T20I: Find all the head-to-head stats, highest individual scores and best bowling performances in Twenty20 International matches between South Africa and West Indies.

Team Sportstar
25 March, 2023 15:31 IST
25 March, 2023 15:31 IST
South Africa and West Indies will face off in the first T20I of a three-match series on Saturday in Centurion.

South Africa and West Indies will face off in the first T20I of a three-match series on Saturday in Centurion. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

SA vs WI 1st T20I: Find all the head-to-head stats, highest individual scores and best bowling performances in Twenty20 International matches between South Africa and West Indies.

South Africa and West Indies will begin a three-match Twenty20 International series on Saturday at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. It will be the first T20I game for both sides since the T20 World Cup in October-November last year. The two teams last met in a T20I in October 2021 in Dubai during the T20 World Cup. South Africa went on to win that game by eight wickets.

SOUTH AFRICA VS WEST INDIES HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN T20IS
Matches played: 16
South Africa won: 10
West Indies won: 6
Last result: South Africa won by eight wickets (Dubai; October 2021)
Last five results: SA won - 4; WI won - 1

Despite having a favourable head-to-head record against West Indies in T20Is, South Africa has not been as dominant at home against the Windies in the shortest format. More recently, West Indies has been the more dominant side in South Africa, having beaten the host three times in the last five encounters.

SOUTH AFRICA VS WEST INDIES HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN T20IS IN SOUTH AFRICA
Matches played: 6
South Africa won: 3
West Indies won: 3
Last result: South Africa won by 69 runs (Durban; January 2015)
Last five results: SA won - 2; WI won - 3
SOUTH AFRICA VS WEST INDIES HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN T20IS
SA (highest score) vs WI: 231/7 (20) - WI won by four wickets (Johannesburg; January 2015)
SA (lowest score) vs WI: 120/7 (20) - SA won by one run (North Sound; May 2010)
WI (highest score) vs SA: 236/6 (19.2) - WI won by four wickets (Johannesburg; January 2015)
WI (lowest score) vs SA: 119/7 (20) - SA won by one run (North Sound; May 2010)
SA (highest individual score) vs WI: Faf du Plessis 119 (56) (Johannesburg; January 2015)
SA (best bowling figures) vs WI: Ryan McLaren 5/19 (3.5) (North Sound; May 2010)
WI (highest individual score) vs SA: Chris Gayle 117 (57) (Johannesburg; September 2007)
WI (best bowling figures) vs SA: Dwayne Bravo 4/19 (4) (St. George’s; July 2021)

MOST RUNS IN SOUTH AFRICA VS WEST INDIES T20IS

BatterMatchesRunsAverageStrike Rate Highest Score
Chris Gayle (WI)1237534.09173.61117
Quinton de Kock (SA)630250.33133.6272
Evin Lewis (WI)623439.00160.2771
Lendl Simmons (WI)621435.66120.2277
Kieron Pollard (WI)1217221.50125.5451*

MOST WICKETS IN SOUTH AFRICA VS WEST INDIES T20IS

BowlerMatches Wickets Economy RateAverageBest Bowling
Dwayne Bravo (WI)16157.7125.534/19
Jerome Taylor (WI)5125.277.913/6
David Wiese (SA)4107.3210.505/23
Obed McCoy (WI)597.0515.664/22
Kagiso Rabada (SA)899.2030.333/37

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Rahul, Jadeja lead India to win, Match in Pictures

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us