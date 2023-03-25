SA vs WI head-to-head record in T20Is: South Africa vs West Indies most runs, wickets, overall stats

South Africa and West Indies will begin a three-match Twenty20 International series on Saturday at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. It will be the first T20I game for both sides since the T20 World Cup in October-November last year. The two teams last met in a T20I in October 2021 in Dubai during the T20 World Cup. South Africa went on to win that game by eight wickets.
Despite having a favourable head-to-head record against West Indies in T20Is, South Africa has not been as dominant at home against the Windies in the shortest format. More recently, West Indies has been the more dominant side in South Africa, having beaten the host three times in the last five encounters.
MOST RUNS IN SOUTH AFRICA VS WEST INDIES T20IS
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Chris Gayle (WI)
|12
|375
|34.09
|173.61
|117
|Quinton de Kock (SA)
|6
|302
|50.33
|133.62
|72
|Evin Lewis (WI)
|6
|234
|39.00
|160.27
|71
|Lendl Simmons (WI)
|6
|214
|35.66
|120.22
|77
|Kieron Pollard (WI)
|12
|172
|21.50
|125.54
|51*
MOST WICKETS IN SOUTH AFRICA VS WEST INDIES T20IS
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|Best Bowling
|Dwayne Bravo (WI)
|16
|15
|7.71
|25.53
|4/19
|Jerome Taylor (WI)
|5
|12
|5.27
|7.91
|3/6
|David Wiese (SA)
|4
|10
|7.32
|10.50
|5/23
|Obed McCoy (WI)
|5
|9
|7.05
|15.66
|4/22
|Kagiso Rabada (SA)
|8
|9
|9.20
|30.33
|3/37