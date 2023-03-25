SA vs WI head-to-head record in T20Is: South Africa vs West Indies most runs, wickets, overall stats

South Africa and West Indies will begin a three-match Twenty20 International series on Saturday at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. It will be the first T20I game for both sides since the T20 World Cup in October-November last year. The two teams last met in a T20I in October 2021 in Dubai during the T20 World Cup. South Africa went on to win that game by eight wickets.

SOUTH AFRICA VS WEST INDIES HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN T20IS Matches played: 16 South Africa won: 10 West Indies won: 6 Last result: South Africa won by eight wickets (Dubai; October 2021) Last five results: SA won - 4; WI won - 1

Despite having a favourable head-to-head record against West Indies in T20Is, South Africa has not been as dominant at home against the Windies in the shortest format. More recently, West Indies has been the more dominant side in South Africa, having beaten the host three times in the last five encounters.

SOUTH AFRICA VS WEST INDIES HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS IN T20IS IN SOUTH AFRICA Matches played: 6 South Africa won: 3 West Indies won: 3 Last result: South Africa won by 69 runs (Durban; January 2015) Last five results: SA won - 2; WI won - 3

SOUTH AFRICA VS WEST INDIES HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN T20IS SA (highest score) vs WI: 231/7 (20) - WI won by four wickets (Johannesburg; January 2015) SA (lowest score) vs WI: 120/7 (20) - SA won by one run (North Sound; May 2010) WI (highest score) vs SA: 236/6 (19.2) - WI won by four wickets (Johannesburg; January 2015) WI (lowest score) vs SA: 119/7 (20) - SA won by one run (North Sound; May 2010) SA (highest individual score) vs WI: Faf du Plessis 119 (56) (Johannesburg; January 2015) SA (best bowling figures) vs WI: Ryan McLaren 5/19 (3.5) (North Sound; May 2010) WI (highest individual score) vs SA: Chris Gayle 117 (57) (Johannesburg; September 2007) WI (best bowling figures) vs SA: Dwayne Bravo 4/19 (4) (St. George’s; July 2021)

MOST RUNS IN SOUTH AFRICA VS WEST INDIES T20IS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Chris Gayle (WI) 12 375 34.09 173.61 117 Quinton de Kock (SA) 6 302 50.33 133.62 72 Evin Lewis (WI) 6 234 39.00 160.27 71 Lendl Simmons (WI) 6 214 35.66 120.22 77 Kieron Pollard (WI) 12 172 21.50 125.54 51*

MOST WICKETS IN SOUTH AFRICA VS WEST INDIES T20IS