Shubman Gill was happy to tick off the “chase” box from his skipper’s check list in an emphatic manner as he was glowing in his praise for the young team comprising a “great bunch of players”.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (93 off 53 balls) and skipper Gill (58 off 39 balls) hunted down a target of 153 with 28 balls to spare and the skipper expects this team to move forward in the right direction.

“Chasing was one thing we talked about. We could not do it in the first game, so good to get it done. The job is not done, though,” Gill stated during the post-match presentation.

“This is a great team, great bunch of players. Hopefully, we will be able to take the team forward.”

With the series already in the pocket, when asked about changes in the playing XI for the final fixture on Sunday, Gill did not reveal anything significant.

“Haven’t had the discussion with the coach. If there are any changes, we will let you know at the toss tomorrow,” he added.

RELATED | India vs Zimbabwe Fourth T20I Highlights

Meanwhile, Jaiswal was adjudged the man of the match for his commanding outing with the bat, while he admitted that he had to enjoy the decent batting turf at play on Saturday.

“I really enjoyed my batting today. I had my plans for different bowlers. The ball was coming on when it was new and as it got old, it was quite slow. I enjoyed batting with Shubman,” he said.

“I understood and changed my game. We really enjoyed together. Initially, I wanted to go after my shots. After that, I wanted to rotate and wanted to stay till the end.”

Jaiswal said that for him, the most important aspect is his process of preparation. “My diet, sleeping pattern, how I am executing my plans in practice.”

On the other hand, Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza had a contrasting take on the Harare pitch, which he felt was slow, especially when his team was put in to bat first.

“I think because the wicket was a touch on the slower side, we thought 160 was a par score, but 180 wouldn’t have been enough. Today is the day you hold your heads high and say they batted better,” he said.

RELATED | India vs Zimbabwe Fourth T20I Scorecard

“The heavy roller did the trick for them. It became a beautiful wicket.”

But Raza expressed his confidence in the team and said that it would become a competitive side soon.

“I am very sure we will be a very competitive side in a short time. There was a bit of kick (and) bounce, and we had to rein ourselves in. We will want to finish the series 3-2 tomorrow,” he concluded.