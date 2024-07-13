MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs WI: Mark Wood replaces retired James Anderson in England squad for second Test

Wood has played 34 Tests, taking 108 wickets. The 34-year-old’s last Test was against India in March.

Published : Jul 13, 2024 17:24 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Mark Wood of England bowls during a nets session.
Mark Wood of England bowls during a nets session. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Mark Wood of England bowls during a nets session. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Fast bowler Mark Wood will take James Anderson’s spot in the England squad for next week’s second Test against West Indies at Trent Bridge, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Saturday.

Anderson, 41, retired on Friday after finishing his 188th Test, having taken 704 wickets in a career spanning 21 years - the third-highest wicket taker in the format, as England beat West Indies by an innings and 114 runs at Lord’s.

Wood has played 34 Tests, taking 108 wickets. The 34-year-old’s last Test was against India in March.

The second Test begins on Thursday, with a third and final Test scheduled at Birmingham starting on July 26.

ENGLAND SQUAD
Ben Stokes (captain), Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Dillon Pennington, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

