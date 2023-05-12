Daren Sammy, Andre Coley named new West Indies head coaches

West Indies announced the appointments of the new head coaches for the West Indies men’s teams on Friday. Andre Coley has been appointed head coach for the Test and ‘A’ Teams, while Daren Sammy has been appointed the head coach for the ODI and T20I teams.

The new head coaches were selected following an open and transparent interview process, and the appointments were confirmed following the CWI Board of Directors meeting on May 11, the cricket association said in a release.

Daren Sammy’s first assignment will be the three-match ODI series against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Sharjah in June, ahead of the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe. Andre Coley’s first assignment will be the two-match Test Series against India in the Caribbean in July.

Sammy has captained West Indies in all three formats, leading the side to the ICC T20 World Cup titles in 2012 and 2016. Since retirement, he has coached in T20 leagues across the globe.

“It will be a challenge but one that I’m ready for and excited about. I’m really looking forward to the opportunity, especially looking at the players we have and the impact that I believe I can have in the dressing room. I believe I will bring the same approach as I had as a player: the passion, the desire for success, and my undying love for West Indies cricket,” said Sammy.

Coley is a former Jamaica wicket-keeper batter who has coached at all levels in West Indies cricket. He was the interim head coach of the West Indies team on the tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa earlier this year.

“I am honoured to be appointed West Indies Men’s Head Coach of the red-ball team after serving in the interim role on the Zimbabwe and South Africa tours. I am looking forward to the challenges ahead, as well as the opportunities as we sharpen our focus on moving up the Test rankings, and qualifying for the World Test Championship final in June 2025,” said Coley.