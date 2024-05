BAN-W vs IND-W 5th T20I Live Score: IND 112/2 (14); Hemalatha and Harmanpreet steady Indian innings

India takes on Bangladesh in the fifth T20I in Sylhet on Thursday. Welcome to live coverage of this fixture on Sportstar.

TOSS UPDATE AND PLAYING XI

TOSS: India won the toss and opted to bat

Bangladesh: Dilara Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Rubya Haider, Nigar Sultana (capt & wk), Ritu Moni, Sultana Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Shorifa Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Shorna Akter.

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, D Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Titas Sadhu, S Asha, Radha Yadav

Team changes:

India is unchanged. Murshida Khatun, Marufa Alter and Habiba Islam will step aside for Sobhana Mostary, Sultana Khatun and Fariha Trishna for Bangladesh.

Match preview:

The Indian women’s cricket team would look to complete a 5-0 series whitewash when it faces a vanquished Bangladesh in the fifth and final T20 International of a weather-hit series here on Thursday.

The Indian bowlers have outperformed the batters, though two matches out of the four have been curtailed due to inclement weather. In the second match, India was to chase just 29 runs from 5.2 overs, and the batters got less overs to score.

Across four matches, India has only one fifty to show, by Shafali Verma (51) in the first match. Smriti Mandhana has a highest of 47 and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has managed a best knock of 39 so far.

The performance does not reflect well on the team’s batting core, considering that Bangladesh will host the women’s T20 World Cup in October.

Mandhana and Kaur would be looking to grab the opportunity on Thursday and score big.

Kaur, especially, would be looking to carry the momentum after her 39 off 26 in the last match on Monday, which was a 14-over-a-side affair. India won the match by 56 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Shafali has been inconsistent, though she is the highest scorer for India with 84 runs in this series, which is one more than Mandhana (83). Kaur has 75 runs from the four matches.

On Thursday, the Indian batters will have the last chance to take as many lessons as possible from this tour, regarding conditions and pitches.

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana’s form has declined after a half-century in the first match. She totals 86 runs from four matches.

Sultana will once again be the key to Bangladesh’s fortunes, though she has not been among too many runs after making 51 in the first match on April 28.

The Indian bowlers have, however, done well on the slow pitches on offer here, with left-arm spinner Radha Yadav leading the chart with seven wickets.

She has found able support from pacers Pooja Vastrakar (5 wickets) and Renuka Singh (4), and off-spinner Shreyanka Patil (4).

Veteran Deepti Sharma has also taken five wickets after her fine 2/13 performance in the fourth match on Monday.

Bangladesh’s Rabeya Khan is currently second in the bowling chart with six wickets from four matches. The 19-year-old pacer Marufa Akter has also impressed with five wickets from four matches.

On the batting front, Bangladesh will bank on Sultana to counter the experienced Indian attack. But she will need support from the likes of Dilara Akter and Murshida Khatun if Bangladesh are to snatch a consolation win.

Bangladesh’s last T20I win over India came in 2023 at Mirpur, and Sultana was a part of that match.

Results so far 1st T20I: India won by 44 runs 2nd T20I: India won by 19 runs (DLS method) 3rd T20I: India won by 7 wickets 4th T20I: India won by 56 runs (DLS method)

Where to watch BAN-W vs IND-W fifth T20I?

The fifth T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women will not be televised on any channel in India. The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SQUADs:

BANGLADESH WOMEN

Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shorifa Khatun, Dilara Akter, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Habiba Islam Pinky.

INDIA WOMEN

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sajana Sajeevan, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu.