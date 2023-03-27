WPL 2023

WPL 2023: Hayley Matthews wins Purple Cap, tops bowling charts

Ishaque finished with 15 wickets from nine matches as the spinner, who was almost a certainty to win the Purple Cap, failed a pick a wicket in the final against Delhi Capitals.

27 March, 2023 01:44 IST
Hayley Matthews of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Taniyaa Bhatia of Delhi Capitals during the final of the Women’s Premier League. SPORTZPICS

Hayley Matthews won the Purple Cap after taking 16 wickets as Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals to win the inaugural edition of WPL 2023.

In 10 matches, Matthews with 16 wickets eclipsed UP Warriorz’s Sophie Ecclestone who picked 16 wickets in nine outings. Matthews has more three-wicket hauls (four) compared to Ecclestone (two). She also has a better economy rate of 5.94 as opposed to Ecclestone’s 6.61.

Issy Wong of Mumbai Indians finished third in the list with 15 wickets and is followed by teammate Amelia Kerr and Saiqa Ishaque who finished with 15 wickets.

Earlier, more than an encounter between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, Sunday’s Women’s Premier League was projected as a summit clash between the two finest cricket captains in the world - Meg Lanning and Harmanpreet Kaur.

PlayerTeamGames playedWickets TakenEconomyBest Bowling Figures
Hayley MatthewsMumbai Indians10165.943/5
Sophie EcclestoneUP Warriorz9166.614/13
Amelie KerrMumbai Indians10156.453/22
Issy WongMumbai Indians10156.464/15
Saika IshaqueMumbai Indians10157.004/11

Four of the top five bowlers in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League are from Mumbai, a testament to the team’s bowling reserves and efficacy.

Wong is the only pacer among the top five. ‘

Matthews nearly went unsold in this edition of the WPL after finding no takers in the first few rounds but was picked up by the Mumbai Indians in the accelerated part of the auction.

