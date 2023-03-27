WPL 2023: Hayley Matthews wins Purple Cap, tops bowling charts

Hayley Matthews won the Purple Cap after taking 16 wickets as Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals to win the inaugural edition of WPL 2023.

In 10 matches, Matthews with 16 wickets eclipsed UP Warriorz’s Sophie Ecclestone who picked 16 wickets in nine outings. Matthews has more three-wicket hauls (four) compared to Ecclestone (two). She also has a better economy rate of 5.94 as opposed to Ecclestone’s 6.61.

Issy Wong of Mumbai Indians finished third in the list with 15 wickets and is followed by teammate Amelia Kerr and Saiqa Ishaque who finished with 15 wickets.

Earlier, more than an encounter between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, Sunday’s Women’s Premier League was projected as a summit clash between the two finest cricket captains in the world - Meg Lanning and Harmanpreet Kaur.

Player Team Games played Wickets Taken Economy Best Bowling Figures Hayley Matthews Mumbai Indians 10 16 5.94 3/5 Sophie Ecclestone UP Warriorz 9 16 6.61 4/13 Amelie Kerr Mumbai Indians 10 15 6.45 3/22 Issy Wong Mumbai Indians 10 15 6.46 4/15 Saika Ishaque Mumbai Indians 10 15 7.00 4/11

Four of the top five bowlers in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League are from Mumbai, a testament to the team’s bowling reserves and efficacy.

Wong is the only pacer among the top five. ‘

Matthews nearly went unsold in this edition of the WPL after finding no takers in the first few rounds but was picked up by the Mumbai Indians in the accelerated part of the auction.