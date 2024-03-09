- March 09, 2024 18:15Gujarat Giants Squad
Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Veda Krishnamurthy, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Lea Tahuhu, Sneh Rana, Tarannum Pathan, Bharati Fulmali, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha
- March 09, 2024 18:14Mumbai Indians Women Squad
Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur, Chloe Tryon
- March 09, 2024 17:57WPL 2024: Misfiring Gujarat Giants looks to keep campaign alive against confident Mumbai Indians
Latest on Sportstar
- Indian sports news wrap: March 9
- IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Dravid lauds “deserving” debutants after series win against England
- MI-W vs GG-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 PM, Live Streaming Info
- Santosh trophy 2023-24 final LIVE updates, Services vs Goa: Where to watch, H2H record, Preview, Kick-off at 7 PM IST
- FIM E-Xplorer World Cup: INDE Racing to collab with Formula E around knowledge sharing during Misano E-Prix.
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE