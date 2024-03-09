MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

MI-W vs GG-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 PM, Live Streaming Info

MI-W vs GG-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024: Get the Live Cricket Score, Updates, Live News, Scorecard and Live Streaming Info as Mumbai Indians Womem takes on Gujarat Giants Women. at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Updated : Mar 09, 2024 18:16 IST

Team Sportstar
Gujarat Giants Captain Beth Mooney and Mumbai Indians Women captain Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of the toss.
Gujarat Giants Captain Beth Mooney and Mumbai Indians Women captain Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of the toss.
lightbox-info

Gujarat Giants Captain Beth Mooney and Mumbai Indians Women captain Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of the toss.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the WPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants Women.

  • March 09, 2024 18:15
    Gujarat Giants Squad

    Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Veda Krishnamurthy, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Lea Tahuhu, Sneh Rana, Tarannum Pathan, Bharati Fulmali, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha

  • March 09, 2024 18:14
    Mumbai Indians Women Squad

    Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur, Chloe Tryon

  • March 09, 2024 17:57
    WPL 2024: Misfiring Gujarat Giants looks to keep campaign alive against confident Mumbai Indians

    WPL 2024: Misfiring Gujarat Giants looks to keep campaign alive against confident Mumbai Indians

    WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants is excited to break old patterns and prove to be chaos merchants in a tight finish, when it comes up against Mumbai Indians on Saturday in New Delhi.

Related Topics

Mumbai Indians Women /

Gujarat Giants

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap: March 9
    PTI
  2. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Dravid lauds “deserving” debutants after series win against England
    Shayan Acharya
  3. MI-W vs GG-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 PM, Live Streaming Info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Santosh trophy 2023-24 final LIVE updates, Services vs Goa: Where to watch, H2H record, Preview, Kick-off at 7 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIM E-Xplorer World Cup: INDE Racing to collab with Formula E around knowledge sharing during Misano E-Prix.
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on WPL 2024

  1. MI-W vs GG-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 PM, Live Streaming Info
    Team Sportstar
  2. WPL 2024: Misfiring Gujarat Giants looks to keep campaign alive against confident Mumbai Indians
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. WPL 2024: The Deepti Sharma show helps UP Warriorz steal one-run win from Delhi Capitals
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. WPL 2024: Deepti Sharma takes hat-trick; becomes first Indian to do so in Women’s Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  5. WPL 2024: Meet Meera, the jersey seller travelling across India promoting women’s cricket
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap: March 9
    PTI
  2. IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Dravid lauds “deserving” debutants after series win against England
    Shayan Acharya
  3. MI-W vs GG-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024: Toss at 7:00 PM, Live Streaming Info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Santosh trophy 2023-24 final LIVE updates, Services vs Goa: Where to watch, H2H record, Preview, Kick-off at 7 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIM E-Xplorer World Cup: INDE Racing to collab with Formula E around knowledge sharing during Misano E-Prix.
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment