RCB vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2024: Warriorz win toss and chose to bowl first; eyes on Mandhana, Healy

Key Updates
- February 24, 2024 19:39RCB - 19/1 (3 overs)
WICKET!!!! Devine is plumb in front and has no reason to waste a review here. Harris gets the first breakthrough as Devine departs for five-ball one. WIDE! S Meghana is the new batter in and Harris welcomes her with a wide down the leg side. Meghana survives a stumping appeal on the very next ball. FOUR! Flighted delivery, Meghana hits it over cover for a boundary. Full toss from Harris and Meghana picks up a single on the final ball of the over.
- February 24, 2024 19:34RCB - 13/0 (2 overs)
Healy starts with right-arm pace of Tahlia McGrath from the other end. SIX! Mandhana steps down the pitch and sends the ball over the bowler’s head for a maximum. FOUR! McGrath errs in line and length and Mandhana pulls it past the fielder at short fine leg for four.
- February 24, 2024 19:33RCB - 3/0 (1 over)
Tidy first over from off-spinner Harris. Only three singles.
- February 24, 2024 19:27Live visuals
Here we go. Both teams are ready to step on the field. For RCB, the home team, skipper Mandhana and Devine will open the innings. Grace Harris has the ball in her hand.
- February 24, 2024 19:20ICYMI, here’s the story of the hero of this year’s tournament opener - Sajana Sajeevan
- February 24, 2024 19:08PLAYING XIs
RCB
Mandhana (c), Devine, S Meghana, Perry, Ghosh, Molineux, Wareham, Shreyanka, Simran, Sobhana, Renuka
UPW
Healy (c), Ecclestone, McGrath, Deepti, Rajeshwari, Navgire, Vrinda, Poonam, Sehrawat, Harris, Thakor
- February 24, 2024 19:01TOSS UPDATE
Alyssa Healy wins the toss and UP Warriorz has elected to bowl first.
- February 24, 2024 18:55RCB vs UPW head-to-head record
In the inaugural season last year, the Warriorz won the first match by 10 wickets while RCB clinched the second fixture by five wickets.
- February 24, 2024 18:54UP Warriorz squad analysis
- February 24, 2024 18:52RCB squad analysis
Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 team analysis: Squad depth, players to watch out, fixtures
Packed with some of the biggest names in the game, RCB Women are one of the most potent sides on paper. The outfit will hope its performances match up as it seeks better fortunes in the second edition of the Women’s Premier League.
- February 24, 2024 18:50Chamara Athapaththu was not picked during the auction but ended up replacing Lauren Bell at UP Warriorz. Here’s an interview by Shayan Acharya that you should not miss!
- February 24, 2024 18:44Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz - Match preview
Following a disappointing finish, second from the bottom, last season, Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Smriti Mandhana, will be eager to kick off the Women’s Premier League 2024 positively as it takes on UP Warriorz at its home ground.
- February 24, 2024 18:38FAQs for the Women’s Premier League Season 2
- Five teams will face off against each other in the nearly month-long tournament
- Mumbai Indians is the defending champion
- Captains of the teams:
Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur
Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning
UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy
Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana
- February 24, 2024 18:31Where to watch WPL 2024?
You can follow the live telecast of the Women’s Premier League on Sports18 and stream it on Jio Cinema.
Latest on Sportstar
- RCB vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2024: Warriorz win toss and chose to bowl first; eyes on Mandhana, Healy
- Ranji Trophy quarterfinal: Indrajith steps up as Tamil Nadu asserts control against Saurashtra
- IND vs ENG Test series: England spinner Leach to undergo knee surgery
- Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Nair’s knock gives Vidarbha the upper hand against Karnataka on Day 2
- Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan Highlights, OFC 0-0 MBSG, ISL 2023-24: Sadiku and Mauricio miss chances for both sides leaving it all square
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE