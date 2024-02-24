MagazineBuy Print

RCB vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2024: Warriorz win toss and chose to bowl first; eyes on Mandhana, Healy

RCB vs UPW, WPL 2024: Follow live score and updates from 2nd match of the Women’s Premier League’s 2nd Season between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Updated : Feb 24, 2024 19:43 IST

Team Sportstar
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana tosses the coin as UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy calls during second match of the Women’s Premier League 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana tosses the coin as UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy calls during second match of the Women’s Premier League 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for WPL
lightbox-info

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana tosses the coin as UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy calls during second match of the Women’s Premier League 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for WPL

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Women’s Premier League. This is Nihit Sachdeva and I will be taking you through the events of the evening.

  • February 24, 2024 19:39
    RCB - 19/1 (3 overs)

    WICKET!!!! Devine is plumb in front and has no reason to waste a review here. Harris gets the first breakthrough as Devine departs for five-ball one. WIDE! S Meghana is the new batter in and Harris welcomes her with a wide down the leg side. Meghana survives a stumping appeal on the very next ball. FOUR! Flighted delivery, Meghana hits it over cover for a boundary. Full toss from Harris and Meghana picks up a single on the final ball of the over.

  • February 24, 2024 19:34
    RCB - 13/0 (2 overs)

    Healy starts with right-arm pace of Tahlia McGrath from the other end. SIX! Mandhana steps down the pitch and sends the ball over the bowler’s head for a maximum. FOUR! McGrath errs in line and length and Mandhana pulls it past the fielder at short fine leg for four.

  • February 24, 2024 19:33
    RCB - 3/0 (1 over)

    Tidy first over from off-spinner Harris. Only three singles.

  • February 24, 2024 19:27
    Live visuals

    Here we go. Both teams are ready to step on the field. For RCB, the home team, skipper Mandhana and Devine will open the innings. Grace Harris has the ball in her hand.

  • February 24, 2024 19:20
    ICYMI, here’s the story of the hero of this year’s tournament opener - Sajana Sajeevan

    WPL 2024: Sajana Sajeevan - From paddy field cricket to overnight star for Mumbai Indians

    Sajeevan, an autorickshaw driver in the village, and Sharada, a panchayat councillor and accountant, had more daily worries, including loans, to address when Sajana began to take some interest in cricket.

  • February 24, 2024 19:08
    PLAYING XIs

    RCB

    Mandhana (c), Devine, S Meghana, Perry, Ghosh, Molineux, Wareham, Shreyanka, Simran, Sobhana, Renuka

    UPW

    Healy (c), Ecclestone, McGrath, Deepti, Rajeshwari, Navgire, Vrinda, Poonam, Sehrawat, Harris, Thakor

  • February 24, 2024 19:01
    TOSS UPDATE

    Alyssa Healy wins the toss and UP Warriorz has elected to bowl first.

  • February 24, 2024 18:55
    RCB vs UPW head-to-head record

    In the inaugural season last year, the Warriorz won the first match by 10 wickets while RCB clinched the second fixture by five wickets.

  • February 24, 2024 18:54
    UP Warriorz squad analysis

    UP Warriorz looks to put past jitters behind for a successful Women’s Premier League ahead

    Ahead of the 2024 chapter, much remains the same for the UP Warriorz. It has overseas options aplenty but only four slots available, leaving the management in an unenviable position yet again.

  • February 24, 2024 18:52
    RCB squad analysis

    Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 team analysis: Squad depth, players to watch out, fixtures

    Packed with some of the biggest names in the game, RCB Women are one of the most potent sides on paper. The outfit will hope its performances match up as it seeks better fortunes in the second edition of the Women’s Premier League.

  • February 24, 2024 18:50
    Chamara Athapaththu was not picked during the auction but ended up replacing Lauren Bell at UP Warriorz. Here’s an interview by Shayan Acharya that you should not miss!

    WPL 2024: ‘Rejection has been some sort of a motivation for me,’ says Chamari Athapaththu

    The Sri Lanka women’s team captain and one of the seasoned campaigners did not find any takers during the WPL auction, before UP Warriorz signed her as a replacement for England’s Lauren Bell.

  • February 24, 2024 18:44
    Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz - Match preview

    Following a disappointing finish, second from the bottom, last season, Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Smriti Mandhana, will be eager to kick off the Women’s Premier League 2024 positively as it takes on UP Warriorz at its home ground.

    Read the full match preview by Mayank here.

  • February 24, 2024 18:38
    FAQs for the Women’s Premier League Season 2

    - Five teams will face off against each other in the nearly month-long tournament

    - Mumbai Indians is the defending champion

    - Captains of the teams: 

    Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur

    Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning

    UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy

    Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney

    Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana

  • February 24, 2024 18:31
    Where to watch WPL 2024?

    You can follow the live telecast of the Women’s Premier League on Sports18 and stream it on Jio Cinema.

WPL 2024 /

Women's Premier League /

Royal Challengers Bangalore /

UP Warriorz /

Smriti Mandhana /

Alyssa Healy

