Hello and Welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
RCB vs GG Live Score WPL 2023: Mandhana, Devine eye solid start in 189 chase
RCB vs GG LIVE WPL 2023: Get the Cricket Score, Commentary, Scorecard and Latest Updates between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants, Match 16 of Women’s Premier League 2023.
Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine are to open for RCB. Kim Garth will have the new ball.
Megan Schutt to bowl the final over of the innings. Schutt to Deol, FOUR! She pierced the fielders on the cover and extra cover to hit a much-needed boundary. Schutt to Deol, SIX! Even better shot, properly timed and dispatched over a square leg fence for a maximum. A single as Hemalatha takes the strike. Schutt to Hemalatha, SIX! WOW! Unreal hitting by Deol as he chooses covers this time and hits another six via a lofted drive. Schutt to Hemalatha, FOUR!What a way to end the innings as the duo take 22 off the over. What a finish by Gujarat as they finished their innings on 188 for four after 20.
Shreyanka Patil continues. Shreyanka to Garnder, FOUR! She steps out to smack the low full-toss over covers for a boundary. Shreyanka to Garnder, OUT! She traps her in front for lbw. Garnder shuffles as she tries to flick the ball across but misses the line. She takes review after discussing with Hemalatha from the other end, three reds as she walks back. Harleen Deol comes in at number six.
Gardner lbw b Shreyanka Patil 41(26)
Asha bowls her last over. Dayalan Hemalatha comes in at number five. Asha to Gardner, FOUR! A welcome boundary followed by two singles. Garnder takes a full toll on Asha Shobana as she smokes her with two more fours to take 14 from this over. Gujarat goes past 150.
Shreyanka Patil comes into the attack, a risky move from Mandhana. Gardner hits Patil for FOUR! Off the second ball. Patil to Wolvaardt, OUT! Unlucky Wolvaardt as she mistimes and gives a catch at mid-on off a full-toss delivery. A successful over for RCB as seven runs along with a wicket came in this.
Wolvaardt c Disha Kasat b Shreyanka Patil 68(42)
Megan Schutt to bowl the 16th over. Wolvaardt is in no mood to stop here as he smokes Schutt for a SIX! Followed by a FOUR! 14 runs off the over as Gujarat is closing in on 150.
Preeti Bose comes back. Bose to Gardner, FOUR! The duo of Gardner and Wolvaardt is leading Gujarat to a big total here. Eight runs come from this over.
Ellyse Perry replaces Preeti Bose from the other end. Gardner returns the strike back to Wolvaardt on the second ball. Perry to Wolvaardt, FOUR! Full and off as Wolvaardt comes to the ball early and drives it for a boundary which takes Gujarat past 100. Perry to Wolvaardt, SIX! She brings her fifty in some style. A second half-century in succession for Wolvaardt.
Asha Shobana comes into the attack for Ellyse Perry. Only one single in the first four deliveries. Asha to Gardner, SIX! She gets off the mark with a maximum over mid-on. She takes a single off the last ball to keep the strike. Eight runs from this over.
Preet Bose to bowl her second over. Meghana charges down the ground and goes for an aerial route and is dropped! by Devine at long-on. Meghana rubs salt to the wound as she slog-sweeps for a boundary off the next delivery. Preeti to Meghana , OUT! Stumped! Preet will have the last laugh as she castles Meghana who was batting on 31. Less-than-run-a-ball innings end for her as Ashleigh Gardner comes in at number four.
Meghana st Richa Ghosh b Preeti Bose 31(32)
Ellyse Perry comes back into the attack. A single to start the over. Perry to Meghana, FOUR! Meghana showing her intent now as she punishes the short ball with a timely cut. Decent comeback from Perry to end the over with three dot balls. 11 gone, GG 83 for one.
Heather Knight comes into the attack and Meghana welcomes her with a boundary. She slog-sweeps the full-length ball over deep mid-wicket for a boundary which takes her to her twenties. Three singles follow. Knight to Wolvaardt, FOUR! It is the other batter this time as she flicks it fine and the ball races away for the second boundary of the over which also brings up the 50-run stand between these two for the second wicket.
Asha Shobana continues from the other end. She starts with a flighted leg-spin ball which spins big and away from Wolvaardt. A dot before she takes a single. Meghana quickly takes a single off the next ball as Wolvaardt comes back on strike. She takes a double before Asha drops a tough change. A leading edge which returned to the bowler but she misses the chance to keep in as Wolvaardt survives. Asha to Wolvaardt, FOUR! Going down the leg and Wolvaardt sweeps it fine.
Preeti Bose comes into the attack. Preet to Meghana, FOUR! First boundary for her as she goes back and plays an inside-out over covers. Four singles follow in the last five balls as Gujarat scores 58 in the first eight and it is time for strategic time-out!
Another change in bowling, Mandhana introduces spin in form of Asha Shobana. A tight over from the spinner as she uses flight to give only five singles off it. Meghana takes a quick single off the last delivery which brings up 50 for Gujarat in 7 overs.
The first change in the bowling, Ellyse Perry comes into the attack for Megan Schut. Meghana is taking too much time as she doesn’t look comfortable today. She takes a single off the fifth ball after playing four dots. Perry to Wolvaardt, FOUR! She is doing what she does best. She sends the half-volley for a boundary over the backward point.
Sophie Devine bowls her third over. A brilliant start from her to give only one single in the first four balls. Devine to Wolvaardt, FOUR! A glorious-looking drive sees her getting a boundary over backward point. A dot to the end the over.
Megan Schutt continues. A couple followed by a single on the third ball as Wolvaardt comes on strike. Schutt to Wolvaardt, FOUR! Overpitched from Devine and gets the right treatment as Wolvaardt cuts it late past backward points for a boundary. Seven runs from the over.
Devine continues. Devine to Dunkley, FOUR! This is some start for Gujarat as they are quickly blazing through RCB at the moment. Devine to Dunkley, OUT! Devine strikes in her second over!- A little too ambitious shot by Dunkley as she tries to scoop the ball over fine leg but she misjudged the pace as the ball crashed into the stumps. Sabbhineni Meghana comes in at number three.
Dunkley b Devine 16(10)
Megan Schutt comes into the attack. A dot ball to start the over. Schutt to Wolvaardt, FOUR! Too full and off as Wolvaardt drives through cover to get off the mark with a boundary. A couple of singles follows before Wolvaardt hits Schutt for the second boundary of the over, this time at point region.
Sophie Devine starts the proceedings for RCB. She starts with an outswinger, pitched up and on the middle line and Devine swings it and misses. Devine to Dunkley, FOUR! What a way to get off the mark as she gets into the line of the ball and cracks away for a boundary. Devine to Dunkley, FOUR! Too full and this time she steps out and hits a straight drive.
Sophia Dunkley and Laura Wolvaardt come out as they will face Sophie Devine who has the new ball in hand.
- MI (w) - 10 points
- DC - 8 points
- UPW - 6 points
- GG - 4 points
- RCB - 2 points
- Won by 11 runs vs DC
- Lost by 55 runs vs MI
- Lost by 10 wickets vs DC
- Won by 11 runs vs RCB
- Lost by 3 wickets vs UPW
- Lost by 143 runs vs MI
- Won by 5 wickets vs UPW
- lost by 6 wickets vs DC
- Lost by 10 wickets vs UPW
- Lost by 11 runs vs GG
- Lost by 9 wickets vs MI
- Lost by 60 runs vs DC
- Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana(c), Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose
- Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Sneh Rana(c), Tanuja Kanwar, Ashwani Kumari
Gujarat Giants’ captain Sneh Rana won the toss and chose to bat first.
- GG: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ash Gardner, D Hemalatha, Ashwani Kumari, Sushma Verma (wk), Sneh Rana (c), Tanuja Kanwar, Kim Garth, Hurley Gala/Mansi Joshi
- RCB: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Shobana Asha, Renuka Singh/Komal Zanzad
- Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh
- Batters: Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt
- All-rounder: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Kanika Ahuja, Kim Garth, Ellyse Perry (vc), Sophie Devine, Asha Shobna
- Bowlers: Tanuja Kanwar
Team Composition: RCB 5-6 GG; Credits left: 14.5
UP Warriorz handed Mumbai Indians its first win of the season.
- Gujarat Giants: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, Georgia Wareham, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia, Laura Wolvaardt
- Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose, Erin Burns, Kanika Ahuja, Sahana Pawar, Dane van Niekerk, Komal Zanzad, Indrani Roy, Poonam Khemnar
Where to watch the live streaming of RCB vs GG today?
Live streaming of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants will be available on Sports 18 Network/JioCinema.
What time will the RCB VS GG match begin today?
The RCB vs GG match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The toss of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.