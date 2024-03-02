MagazineBuy Print

RCB-W vs MI-W live score, WPL 2024: Smriti Mandhana vs Harmanpreet Kaur in high-octane WPL fixture; Live streaming info

RCB-W vs MI-W, live score: Catch the live updates and commentary from the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match taking place in Bengaluru.

Updated : Mar 02, 2024 18:41 IST

Team Sportstar
RCB-W's Smriti Mandhana, and Sophie Devine in action
Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu
lightbox-info

Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the WPL 2024 encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore being held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. 

  • March 02, 2024 18:35
    Harmanpreet is back for this clash against RCB!

    There will be a lot at stake when the host Royal Challengers Bangalore takes on the defending champion Mumbai Indians in a high-octane clash of the Women’s Premier League 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

    Read preview here:

    WPL 2024: Defending champion MI gets Harmanpreet boost ahead of RCB clash

    There will be a lot at stake when the host Royal Challengers Bangalore takes on the defending champion Mumbai Indians in a high-octane clash of the Women’s Premier League 202.

  • March 02, 2024 18:07
    Live streaming info

    The Women’s Premier League 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians will be telecast on the Sports18 network. The match can also be live streamed via the Jio Cinema app and website.

  • March 02, 2024 17:58
    Welcome

    Welcome to the live coverage of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, the 9th match of the Womens Premier League 2024. Stay tuned for live updates. 

