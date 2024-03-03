WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants’ Sayali Satghare becomes first-ever concussion substitute in tournament history, replaces D. Hemalatha in match vs DC

Gujarat Giants’ Sayali Satghare became the first concussion substitute in the shirt history of the Women’s Premier League when she replaced D. Hemalatha during the side’s WPL fixture against Delhi Capitals here on Sunday.

Hemalatha was struck on the forehead while attempting a catch in the 15th over (14.5). That drop, off Kathryn Bryce’s bowling, gave Jess Jonassen a lifeline. Hemalatha held on to her forehead for a while, prompting immediate attention from the team physio.

Sayali, a Mumbai-based cricketer, was originally roped into the Gujarat setup as an injury replacement for Kashvee Gautam. She went unsold in the WPL auction and will now receive her base price remuneration of Rs. 10 Lakh.

She once took a remarkable seven-wicket haul for Mumbai against Nagaland in the Senior One-Day trophy in 2021. Her spell, which featured four maidens, helped Mumbai bowl Nagaland out for just 17.

She helped Mumbai clinch the 2023 Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, claiming eight wickets in 10 balls at an economy rate of 5.90. She also made key contributions with the bat.